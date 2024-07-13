Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 Spoilers Out: Yuta Collapses As An Unexpected Reinforcement Arrives; DEETS

Following their intense Domain Expansion clash, Yuta finally managed to deploy Hollow Purple in the last chapter. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers are out, revealing that Yuji and Todo have now joined Yuta against the King of Curses. As they coordinate their efforts, this high-stakes confrontation continues. Keep reading to find out what happens next, according to the spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers

As per the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers that have been released online, the upcoming chapter opens with the aftermath of Yuta's Unlimited Void and Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine colliding, and the impact of Hollow Purple being launched onto Sukuna.

The clash results in the destruction of both domains, leaving Sukuna severely injured with his skin torn away. Observing this, Yuji and Todo immediately leap into action, attacking Sukuna alongside Yuta. Todo instructs Yuta to bombard Sukuna with as many Hollow Purples as possible, promising to use Boogie Woogie to ensure they don't get caught in the crossfire.

Todo believes that Sukuna, after deploying his domain, will struggle to use his cursed techniques effectively. Simultaneously, Yuta finds himself in a precarious situation as Kenjaku's technique, which he had copied, begins to falter in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers. Yuta falls face-first to the ground, telling himself to make a barrier for Todo and Yuji.

Advertisement

The narrator explains that the copied technique burnt out when the domain broke, ceasing its functionality even before the five-minute mark. Yuta quickly realizes that without Rika, he no longer has access to his Copy technique, leaving him reliant solely on the Limitless, which has now also been exhausted.

Noting Yuta’s exhaustion, Todo is impressed by Sukuna’s relentless offensive. Seizing an opportunity, Sukuna lands a powerful Black Flash on Todo. Yuji attempts to attack Sukuna from his rear, but Sukuna notices and turns to retaliate. However, Todo quickly recovers in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers and uses Boogie Woogie to teleport Yuji behind Sukuna.

This allows Yuji to land several punches to Sukuna's face. Todo continues to use Boogie Woogie, leveraging Yuta's lingering cursed energy shards to switch Yuji’s position around continuously and maintain pressure on Sukuna. Yuji's attacks focus on the barrier separating Sukuna and Megumi's souls.

Advertisement

He employs Dismantle repeatedly, aiming to wake Megumi again in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers. This relentless assault forces Sukuna to retreat, struggling to maintain his form as Yuji’s blows take their toll. Sukuna even vomits out three of his fingers, a sign of his deteriorating condition, though he quickly swallows them again.

Recognizing the danger of Yuji's strikes, Sukuna deduces that Yuji has used a Binding Vow to ensure his attacks effectively target Sukuna's soul. Todo, meanwhile, attempts to activate his spare Vibraslap, hoping to extend Boogie Woogie's range. Initially unsuccessful, Todo tries again and successfully swaps Hana Kurusu with Angel’s Cursed Technique directly above Sukuna’s head.

The narrator explains that Todo’s Binding Vow has allowed him to enhance his technique’s range. A flashback reveals a conversation between Yuta and Hana, where Angel states their role ended after dispelling Gojo’s seal. Hana shows concern for Megumi, and questions Yuta about their next steps in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers.

Advertisement

Yuta apologizes to her, admitting they may need to rely on Hana’s Cursed Technique again. He asks her to deploy Jacob's Ladder as a final, decisive strike against Sukuna, aiming to separate Sukuna and Megumi's souls. Yuta explains how his opponents often underestimate his abilities, assuming he only copies techniques without considering the original user’s potential return.

Yuta says that the true strength of the technique lies in the ability to gain two identical cards – the ‘copy’ and the original, allowing for two of the same techniques to be used at the same time. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers conclude with Hana Kurusu unleashing Angel's Maximum Output: Jacob's Ladder on Sukuna, aiming to deliver a decisive blow in the battle.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.