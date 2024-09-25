Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 To Be The Last One Of The Series; Check Out Release Date And More Here

As Jujutsu Kaisen approaches its conclusion, fans are looking forward to discovering and seeing the original trio’s last mission together. Fans are expecting the culmination of their journey and the resolution of lingering plot threads in the upcoming final chapter as well.

There’s a palpable excitement surrounding what challenges and developments await the protagonists in their final adventure, so don’t miss Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 as it comes out. Keep reading to find out its release date, where to read it, the expected plot and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 is slated for release on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 12 am JST, as announced on the official MANGAPlus website. While the official release time for Chapter 271 may vary depending on your location, readers can access it through Shueisha's official MANGAPlus platform.

Additionally, it will be available on Viz Media's website and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Fans also have the option to purchase either the corresponding compilation volume containing Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 44 once they are officially released.

Expected plot in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 will likely return to Yuji and his team as they track down the Curse User responsible for the strange afflictions. The chapter will probably reveal more about the powers and identity of this Curse User, potentially tying them to the remnants of the Culling Game.

As Yuji, Megumi, and others begin their pursuit, they may encounter dangerous Cursed Spirits, serving as obstacles to reaching the new antagonist. As this is the final chapter of the series, the battle with the Curse User may conclude with the trio looking forward to a more peaceful future.

However, if Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 hints at a sequel, the Curse User could serve as a stepping stone to a larger plot. The introduction of new challenges may suggest a continuation of the story with unresolved threads, likely involving further conflicts for the remaining sorcerers to face.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270, titled ‘The End of the Dream,’ opens with Megumi Fushiguro visiting the graves of his family, including Tsumiki. Shoko Ieiri joins him, thanking her for arranging Tsumiki's cremation. They briefly discuss Gojo, with Shoko expressing regret that she didn’t handle Geto’s body herself.

After a phone call, Megumi leaves, and Shoko quits smoking as the scene shifts to Sukuna’s remains, now being examined by Gakuganji, Nitta, and Utahime. Gakuganji reveals Tengen was found among Sukuna's remnants, confirming that the merger was stopped.

Attention then shifts to Maki, Daido, and Miyo discussing the fate of incarnated sorcerers and the stolen sorcerers by the U.S. military. Maki warns Daido and Miyo that this will be her last assistance in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270.

The focus briefly moves to Charles Bernard finishing his manga manuscript and then to Takaba talking about comedy. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 closes with Megumi’s team investigating a curse on a woman, leading to hints of an incarnated Culling Game player being involved.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.