Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 Spoilers: Yuta's Condition Gets Revealed As Familiar Faces Resurface

The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen saw the original trio finally reunite after the downfall of the King of Curses. With Yuta seemingly in need of their help, they set off to save him, and the upcoming chapter was meant to reveal what was wrong.

Fortunately for eager fans, the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers have revealed what happens next, including Yuta’s current state and the return of some familiar faces. Keep reading to find out more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers, the chapter titled either ‘Examination’ or ‘Consideration,’ depending on the translation. The chapter opens at a small candy store on a street corner.

Mei Mei is seen purchasing something, and she asks the storekeeper, an old man with one eye open and the other shut, how much it costs before the scene shifts back to the main group. Back in the room where the sorcerers have gathered, Maki scolds Yuta for being careless.

She tells him that everything wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows just because he got his body back. Megumi, feeling somewhat foggy and uncertain in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers, wonders if the disorientation he feels is a lingering effect of the Unlimited Void.

He expresses a desire to apologize to everyone, but Maki brushes it off, telling him there is no need for apologies. Yuji, on the other hand, feels the weight of his actions. Kusakabe, one of the older sorcerers, talks about the past decisions that led them to their current situation.

He comments that everyone had their own truth in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers, which shaped the outcomes they face now. Kusakabe states that no one, especially the younger sorcerers, should feel guilty. “This is the shame of us grownups,” he concludes.

Yuji then asks Yuta how he managed to return to his original body. Yuta credits Rika for this, explaining that she used a reverse cursed technique to heal and maintain his body, which had already been treated by Ieiri.

Mei Mei adds in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers that they initially underestimated Kenjaku's technique, thinking it would continue even after opening the domain, but Kenjaku’s use of multiple cursed techniques was more precise than expected.

Yuta confesses that he thought he had died when Kenjaku’s domain was activated but managed to survive due to his reconnection with Rika-chan. Maki criticizes Yuta’s strategy, suggesting that things would have gone much smoother if he had taken the fight more seriously.

She outlines alternative tactics that could have been employed in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers, including a surprise attack on Kenjaku, Higuruma’s Executioner’s Sword plan, and using Toge’s remote cursed speech.

Inumaki, in a narrator’s box, explains that cursed speech cannot be activated more than once simultaneously. Todo, sitting nearby, counters Maki’s points by saying that Okkotsu’s surprise attack was crucial, as was his power in stopping the rampaging cursed spirits.

Panda then comments on how cursed speech had to be timed perfectly to avoid fatal feedback, especially when Sukuna was at his peak. Higuruma admits that Sukuna could have killed him at any moment if not for Okkotsu's intervention in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers.

As the conversation continues, Maki mentions the backup from abroad, and we see Miguel and his partner reacting in surprise. Maki, visibly frustrated, grabs Yuta by the collar and questions why things were not coordinated better.

Yuta tries to defend himself, explaining that he was told they wouldn’t come and that he knew it was a long shot. The group then discusses their individual regrets and what could have been done differently in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers.

Miwa expresses fear over her lack of participation in the plan against Sukuna’s domain, while Momo apologizes for not being able to help. Mei Mei lightens the mood by joking about her luxurious ride on Momo’s broom during the battle.

Hakari mentions that they managed to keep up the pressure on Sukuna, crediting Okkotsu for the plan's relative success. In the midst of this, Mei Mei speaks about the complex politics within the sorcerer community in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers.

She explains the binding vow that forbids teaching the Simple Domain to outsiders and the supposed curse that shortens the lifespan of those who use it. Mei Mei speculates on the mysterious head of the school who might be absorbing the users' lifespans.

Though she also notes that there is no clear proof of this. Mei Mei is then seen sitting on a wooden stump, continuing her explanation. She reveals in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers that the New Shadow Style was originally meant to keep the Simple Domain out of the hands of curse users.

However, it had now become more of a secret guarded by monetary interests. Mei Mei reflects on the secretive practices surrounding the New Shadow Style and its binding vows. A flashback at the candy store then takes place, where Mei Mei confronts the elder.

She reveals that she knows he is the true head of the school in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers. The elder seems shocked and asks how she found him. Mei Mei replies that she simply asked someone with the right information, revealing her cunning nature.

The elder mentions Tengen, seemingly understanding the situation. The final two pages of spoilers present a tense verbal standoff between Mei Mei and the elder. She challenges his ambitions and the lives he has taken to fulfill them, stating that he was trying to manipulate her brother.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers close with a shot of blood on the floor, accompanied by the editor’s note that there are only two chapters left in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen FAQs

Who is Yuta's girlfriend in Jujutsu Kaisen?

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta’s significant relationship is with Rika Orimoto. They were childhood friends who promised to marry each other, but after Rika's death, Yuta's grief led him to curse her. As a vengeful spirit, Rika’s powerful desire to protect Yuta often resulted in harm to others.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.