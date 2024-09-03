Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

After Ryomen Sukuna and Uraume's deaths in the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans are now looking forward to the final chapters of the series. With the next chapter set to reveal Yuta Okkotsu's fate, don’t miss it as it hits shelves to find out what happens next.

Keep reading to find out the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269, where to read the chapter, the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 is slated for release on Monday, September 16, at 12 am JST, though this will translate to a daytime release internationally on September 15, 2024, with release times adjusted to individual time zones. The chapter will be included in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 42.

Fans can also read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 online, through official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus. While Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the chapters, Shonen Jump Plus requires a subscription.

Expected plot for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 will likely to focus on Yuta Okkotsu's condition following his transference into Satoru Gojo's body. The chapter may reveal that Rika, Yuta's cursed spirit, was the one screaming at him at the end of the previous chapter.

What remains uncertain is Yuta's exact status. Although it is known that he is alive, the nature of his situation remains unclear, particularly why Yuji mentioned the need to ‘save’ him. It is possible that Yuta is now trapped inside Gojo's body due to the expiration of his Cursed Technique or some inability to control Gojo's body.

Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268, titled Settling Matters, opens with Sukuna confronting Megumi Fushiguro's soul. Sukuna taunts Megumi, asking how he can continue living after his body was taken, his sister was killed by his own hands, and he rejected those who tried to help him.

Sukuna also blames Megumi for saving Yuji, who later caused the Shibuya Massacre. He urges Megumi to give up and let him take control. Megumi, however, challenges Sukuna, noting that only one of Sukuna's fingers remains.

If the other 19 are destroyed, the last finger cannot maintain Sukuna’s connection to the physical world, especially given the effects of Resonance. Megumi reveals that even Sukuna fears death in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268.

He says that despite not wanting to live a proper life, Megumi now wishes to live for others. In the real world, Yuji's Domain Expansion begins to crumble, and Sukuna is forcefully separated from Megumi, reduced to a lump of flesh. Yuji approaches and asks what Sukuna will choose next.

Advertisement

Drawing a parallel to himself, Yuji argues that their fates were shaped by circumstance and urges Sukuna to coexist peacefully. Sukuna, however, dismisses Yuji, asserting his identity as a Curse before disappearing in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268.

At Uraume’s location, she resigns after Sukuna's defeat and disappears as well. Afterwards, Megumi awakens at Jujutsu Tech to a surprise by Yuji and Nobara. They share letters from Gojo, leading to a hilarious exchange about Megumi's father.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 ends with the trio approaching Yuta’s location with the rest of the sorcerers in order to ‘save’ Yuta.

For more updates on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, keep up with us here, on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.