Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is almost at an end, and as the series wraps up its various storylines in the remaining two chapters, fans are eager to see the final state of Jujutsu society. While last week's chapter lacked the excitement many were hoping for, the chapter did fulfill expectations regarding Yuta's fate.

With many critical plot points still hanging, anticipation is high for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270, so don’t miss it as it releases. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read the chapter, the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 is slated for release on Monday, September 23, at 12 am JST. This will translate to a daytime release internationally on September 22, 2024, at around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on different time zones worldwide.

To read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270, fans can access official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus. While Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the chapters, Shonen Jump Plus requires a subscription. The chapter will also be included in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 43.

Expected plot in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 may finally reveal the fate of Satoru Gojo, whose survival or death remains uncertain. Although Gojo was bisected during his battle with Sukuna, other characters who experienced similar attacks, such as Yuta and Higuruma, survived.

Fans speculate that Gojo might use reverse cursed technique to recover, as Yuta did. The upcoming chapter may confirm Gojo’s condition, possibly through signs of recovery or by addressing his final moments more explicitly, such as building a grave for him if he remains dead.

Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 may explore more about the Big Three families, which was hinted at in previous chapter, as well as Mei Mei’s knowledge of their secrets. Lastly, we could see Megumi, Yuji and Nobara get higher sorcerers' ranks due to their contributions to the final battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 recap

Titled Considerations, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 begins in the past, where Mei Mei buys a candy bar at a store. In the present Maki scold Yuta, who has returned to his original body. Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara soon join, and Megumi tries to apologize for past events, but Maki dismisses it.

Yuji then tries to apologize as well, but Kusakabe interrupts him and points out that the blame lies with Gojo and Kenjaku, not the students. Yuji questions Yuta about how he returned to his body. Yuta explains that after transplanting his brain into Gojo's body, Rika sustained his original body using reverse cursed technique.

Once Kenjaku's cursed technique recovered, Yuta was able to reconnect with Rika and survive by returning to his body. Maki believes the sorcerers could have won more easily with a different strategy, but Todo refutes her argument in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269.

He states the importance of Yuta and Rika’s roles in the battle. Higuruma, who survived with a broken arm, supports this, while Maki continues criticizing the lack of involvement from Miguel and Larue.

Yuji then attempts to defuse the tension, and as each person takes blame, Maki’s angers seems to dissipate. Ui Ui and Mei Mei then take credit as the MVPs of the battle, and the discussion shifts to the leaders of the new shadow style.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 then returns to the flashback from the beginning of the chapter, where Mei Mei confronts the elder. She reveals that she knows he is the real leader of the new shadow style. The chapter ends with a pool of blood near the storefront.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.