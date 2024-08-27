Jujutsu Kaisen: Nobara Is Coming Back And Here's What Excites Fans

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga and Chapter 267

The last time we saw Nobara Kugisaki was when she was killed by Mahito during the Shibuya Incident Arc (Chapters 121-126). She was in a coma for years and only recently woke up and joined the fight against Sukuna. With only 5 chapters left, Jujutsu Kaisen manga is nearing its climax, and now is the best time to bring back some supposed dead characters.

In Chapter 267, we see that Utahime and Gakuganji have found Sukuna’s final finger. They both know that they can severely damage the King of Curses, but the user whose technique is needed only woke up some time ago. This supposed user turns out to be Nobara Kugisaki, who now sports an eye patch.

When Yuji Itadori came back from the dead, he greeted Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara by yelling Oppapi. In Chapter 267, we see Nobara say “How’s that for oppapi, you idiot” to Yuji, moving the protagonist to tears, after seeing his friend alive. And mangaka Gege Akutami made sure to use Nobara to alter the narrative.

Nobara Kugisaki’s Innate Technique, Resonance, targets her enemy using a straw doll as an effigy. She can make use of their severed body part to form a link with the target’s main body and criticality damage them. In Chapter 267, she uses this technique on Sukuna, who can no longer open his domain and is vulnerable to Yuji’s attacks.

With Yuji delivering a Black Flash in the final panels of Chapter 267, it seems Sukuna might have been defeated, but there’s a reason why he is the King of Curses, and the fight is far from over. With Nobara coming back from the dead, fans are hoping that they get to see Gojo Satoru in the final chapters.

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kasien began serialization in March 2018 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. With over 90 million copies in circulation, there is no questioning the series’ popularity, which is all set to end on September 30, 2024. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

