Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Gets New Movie Compilation; Hidden Inventory Arc to be Covered

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime.

During the ‘Juju Fest 2024’ it was revealed that that Hidden Inventory Arc from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be getting a compilation film. The movie is all set to release in 2025. We expect a theatrical release in Japan, but more details regarding the film have not been released as of writing. The Hidden Inventory Arc was the first part of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The first 5 episodes from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 covered the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc (Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu). This arc is also known as the Gojo’s Past Arc. The rest of the 18 episodes focused on the ‘Shibuya Incident arc’. The series is based on the popular manga Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami.

The Hidden Inventory Arc follows the life of Satoru Gojo and his time as a second-year high school student at Jujutsu High. Sharing the spotlight with Gojo are his classmates, Suguru Geto and Shoko Ieiri. During this arc, they are assigned to escort the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen while they are attacked by a group of curse users.

One of the arc’s standout moments is Toji Fushiguro, aka, The Sorcerer Killer. Toji is a former member of the Zenin clan and the father of Megumi Fushiguro. He is one of the most badass villains in the manga, and what makes him stand out is the fact that he possesses Zero Cursed Energy, which makes it difficult for others to detect his presence.

It will be interesting to see some of the fight scenes on the big screen, especially the rematch between Gojo and Toji. In this fight, Gojo gets newly awakened abilities and eliminates Toji using his Hollow Technique: Purple Another highlight moment from this arc is when Suguru Geto becomes a villain and has a standoff with Gojo in Shinjuku.

After the finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, a sequel, focusing on the Culling Game arc was announced. Details regarding the format of the supposed Season 3 have not been released. With over 90 million copies of the manga in circulation, there is no doubt about the series’ popularity and fans are glad to get some more Jujutsu Kasien action. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the franchise!

