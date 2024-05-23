Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Satoru Gojo's Return Display Him Weaker Than Ever Before? Here's What We Know

This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Chapter 260 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga came out with probably one of the greatest surprises of the whole series. Not only did we get to see Aoi Todo come back even more powerful than before and help Yuji corner Sukuna, but we also saw a glimpse of Satoru Gojo in the last panel of the chapter, hinting at his return after he died at the hands of Sukuna in chapter 236.

However, there are quite a few theories surrounding his return as we do not even know whether Gojo is actually back or if Sukuna was hallucinating him as he’s “the strongest ghost” he has killed. A group of people also think that if Satoru Gojo does return, he might be weaker than before. Here is why.

Satoru Gojo might return as weaker than before

Satoru Gojo's immensely powerful technique which let him use both Six Eyes and Limitless made him the most powerful sorcerer of the modern age. Some people think that this might not be the case anymore when he does return, which will give him some much-needed character development in the series.

Some fans think that just before being cut in half by Sukuna, Gojo entered a Binding Vow which would let him be resurrected in return for one of his Six Eyes. If this is truly the case, then that would mean Gojo would be a weaker sorcerer than before, which might be a good thing for his character.

Gojo is someone so extremely powerful that he was head and shoulders above all his peers, and the experience was alienating for him as he could not depend on anyone else during fights. However, if he returns weaker than before, he might be able to learn to fight against Sukuna in a group and help Yuji defeat the King of Curses. His being weaker could also mean his students will surpass him in strength, something he has always wanted to see.

megumi saying “what’s with that weird looked face you freak” to gojo still takes me out every damn time LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/MYirFHGf3k — piu• (@lovsatoruu) May 21, 2024

Satoru’s return can also point towards the return of Megumi

A long time ago during the Hidden Inventory Arc, Suguru Geto had asked Gojo if he was the strongest because he was Satoru Gojo, or if he was Satoru Gojo because he was the strongest. We might also get a satisfactory answer to this question if Gojo returns and realizes that his strength comes from bring Satoru Gojo and not the other way around.

However, one of the most important aspects of Satoru Gojo’s return is the hopefully imminent return of Megumi Fushiguro. Ever since Sukuna committed heinous acts of violence after taking over his body and using his power, Fushiguro’s soul has been pretty non-responsive to even Yuji. But if Gojo, someone Megumi loves and respects deeply, comes back even after being killed by Sukuna, it might be able to give the boy the push he needs to fight against the King of Curses.

Many people have theorized before that Satoru Gojo might come back without one of both his Six Eyes and how that might change him as a sorcerer. However, this time, the stakes are pretty high as Yuji and the gang are in the final battle against Sukuna Ryomen. Gojo’s appearance at this moment might mean to be the push everyone needed to finally finish Sukuna off. Gege Akutami, who is known for his plot twists, might do something crazy again in the next chapter.

