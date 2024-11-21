Kagurabachi Chapter 59: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Kagurabachi saw Seiichi Samura reveal his plan to eliminate the Sword Bearers – whom he considered sinners – to Yoji Uruha. Wishing to eradicate evil, he believed that both the Sword Bearers as well as also the Hishaku needed to be exterminated.

Driven by this, Samura confronted Uruha in a duel to the death, ultimately emerging victorious. Now that the owner of the Kumeyuri has fallen, fans can only wonder what will happen next in Kagurabachi Chapter 59. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, and discover when it’s out and more details here.

Kagurabachi Chapter 59: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 59 is set for release on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some international readers may gain access as early as November 24, 2024. The exact availability time may vary based on location and upload speed.

The chapter will be available on Viz Media’s website, the Shonen Jump+ app, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus app, and its official site. Kagurabachi Chapter 59 will also appear in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 51.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 59

Kagurabachi Chapter 59 will likely explore Chihiro’s reaction to Samura after witnessing Uruha’s death. Chihiro, burdened by despair and confusion, may demand explanations about Samura’s motives and the truth behind the Enchanted Blades.

Now Chihiro is an Enchanted Blade wielder, Kagurabachi Chapter 59 should also reveal whether Samura considers him as his next target. The chapter could also explore Hakuri’s guilt and whether his Storehouse powers will play a vital role in aiding Chihiro during this critical juncture.

Advertisement

Kagurabachi Chapter 58 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 58, titled ‘Reunion,’ begins as Chihiro is shocked to see Hiruhiko wielding the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade. The scene shifts seven minutes earlier at the Senkutsuji temple, where Hakuri, weakened from blood loss, receives first aid but is urged to rest.

The Makizumi girl expresses confidence in their safety, as Samura now wields Tobimune, and the Hishaku forces are depleted. However, Hakuri awakens to find everyone unconscious and overhears Uruha confronting Samura.

Samura argues that retrieving the blades won’t resolve deeper issues, as the sword bearers’ past sins were hidden to build a deceptive society. Samura believes the deaths of innocents outweigh the lives of the blade wielders, and he vows to kill them all, including himself.

Uruha resists, but a duel ensues in Kagurabachi Chapter 58. Samura’s blade fatally wounds Uruha, who questions Samura’s solitary burden before dying. Hakuri teleports Chihiro to the scene, leaving him horrified at Uruha’s death.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Kagurabachi manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.