Kagurabachi Chapter 58: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Kagurabachi uncovered Samura’s betrayal of the contracted sword bearers, with Hirohiko revealing that three years ago he formed an alliance with Yura. Not long after this reveal, fans saw Hiruhiko wielding the Kumeyuri blade, making the possible death of Uruha at Samura’s hands a very likely scenario.

Don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 58 to find out where Samura’s allegiances lie and what Uruha’s fate is. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Kagurabachi Chapter 58: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 58 is set to debut on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 51. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, November 17, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual locations and time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 58 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, as well as through Viz Media’s official site. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, a subscription is required for full access to the series.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 58

Kagurabachi Chapter 58 will likely shift to addressing the fate of Uruha, especially given the dramatic conclusion of the previous chapter. If Hiruhiko has indeed activated the Kumeyuri blade, it raises the disturbing possibility that Uruha might have been killed.

This speculation stems from Hiruhiko’s sudden shift from using his original origami-based sorcery to wielding the Kumeyuri blade. Moreover, the chapter may explore the reasons behind Samura’s betrayal of the contracted sword bearers.

This betrayal hinted at during Hiruhiko’s confrontation with Chihiro, suggests that Samura’s pact with Yura is far more complicated than initially believed. Additionally, the appearance of Storehouse bubbles around Chihiro at the end of the last chapter hints at Hakuri potentially transporting him to a safer location in Kagurabachi Chapter 58, possibly back to the temple.

Kagurabachi Chapter 57 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 57, titled ‘Collapse,’ begins with Samura wielding the Tobimune Enchanted Blade to annihilate the Hishaku assassins. His allies are astonished by the blade’s immense power. Meanwhile, the main Hishaku sorcerer observes from afar, curious about the capabilities of a master wielding an Enchanted Blade, before deciding to retreat.

Hakuri, despite being severely weakened, expresses a desire to retrieve the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade for Uruha. However, a Makizumi member advises against it, urging him to rest due to his critical blood loss. Uruha reassures everyone that they will eventually recover all the lost Enchanted Blades.

Samura checks on his team’s condition and is distraught upon learning that Ryo Fuura, a young monk, sacrificed his life to protect him. A Makizumi girl comforts Samura in Kagurabachi Chapter 57, affirming that Fuura’s death served a greater purpose in safeguarding the sword bearers.

She sees it as a pivotal moment, but Samura remains somber, insisting this is only the beginning of their battles. Meanwhile, Hiruhiko reflects on his failure to secure the Tobimune blade but remains determined, believing the Hishaku’s primary objective of slaying the Sword Saint and having Yura wield the Shinuchi blade remains unchanged.

During a heated exchange with Chihiro, Hiruhiko challenges the notion of the Sword Saint being a hero, hinting at dark secrets behind the Enchanted Blades. Chihiro, recalling his battle against Kyora, starts doubting the traditional view that the wielders of these blades are heroes in Kagurabachi Chapter 57.

Hiruhiko then reveals a shocking truth: three years ago, Samura made a pact with Yura, believing that the sword bearers were not heroes. The chapter then sees Hiruhiko acquiring the Kumeyuri blade by severing his connection with his original sorcery.

He activates the blade, summoning two Geisha figures, leaving Chihiro stunned and fearful for Uruha’s fate. As Kaurabachi Chapter 57 ends, mysterious Storehouse bubbles appear around Chihiro, hinting at Hakuri’s involvement.

