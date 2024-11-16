Kagurabachi Chapter 58 Spoilers: Chihiro Makes It To Senkutsuji Temple As Samura’s Betrayal Is Unveiled; DEETS

The last chapter of Kagurabachi revealed that Seiichi Samura had made a pact with Yura in order to kill all contracted sword bearers, including their leader, the Sword Master. Now, with Hiruhiko wielding the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade, fans believe Samura may have killed Yoji Uruha.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 58 spoilers have revealed Samura’s true motives for the pact, as well as the fate of Uruha at the Senkutsuji Temple. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter’s storyline.

Kagurabachi Chapter 58 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 58 spoilers, the chapter will be titled ‘Reunion,’ and picks up with Chihiro Rokuhira reeling from the sight of Hiruhiko wielding the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade. As he fears the worst for Uruha, the narrative shifts back to events that transpired seven minutes earlier at the Senkutsuji temple.

Hakuri, having been given first aid by the Makizumi girl, is urged to rest since his Storehouse powers are vital for the Kamunabi. The Makizumi girl expresses relief, believing that with the enemy forces depleted and Samura reclaiming the Tobimune blade, they are now safe.

However, Hakuri’s exhaustion catches up with him, and when he opens his eyes, he shockingly finds everyone unconscious around him without any signs of blood. Meanwhile, Uruha confronts Samura, questioning his sanity in the Kagurabachi Chapter 58 spoilers.

Samura calmly retorts that he hasn’t had a chance to speak since arriving at the temple and questions whether merely retrieving the Enchanted Blades would solve their issues. He reflects on the 18 years since he first bonded with the Tobimune blade, revealing that he wields it once more in the name of Kunishige to fight evil and protect the innocent.

Uruha believes they can utilize the blade’s power to avenge Kunishige Rokuhira by defeating the Hishaku, whom he sees as the true evil. However, Samura counters by suggesting a more significant threat looms beyond the Hishaku in the Kagurabachi Chapter 58 spoilers.

He cryptically hints at a darker evil that must be eradicated, even if it means aligning with the Hishaku temporarily. Uruha is bewildered by this, and Samura then reminds Uruha of the hidden truth from 18 years ago: the Enchanted Blade wielders concealed a grave sin, promoting themselves as heroes to build a society rooted in that deception.

Samura laments the loss of innocent lives who died believing in the “heroes” myth, emphasizing that the burden of those deaths far outweighs the existence of the Enchanted Blade owners in the Kagurabachi Chapter 58 spoilers.

For this reason, he has resolved to kill all Enchanted Blade wielders, but unlike the Hishaku, he plans to spare everyone else. Uruha protests, arguing that Samura’s actions would only benefit the Hishaku, giving them control over the Kumeyuri blade.

Samura clarifies that his true intention is to use the Hishaku to eliminate the Sword Saint, after which he plans to destroy the Hishaku themselves to prevent further misuse of the blades in the Kagurabachi Chapter 58 spoilers.

Uruha, although understanding Samura’s twisted vision, wants to survive. Hakuri, observing the escalating tension, is horrified and realizes that Uruha’s life is at stake. He regrets trusting Samura with the Tobimune blade. The confrontation escalates as Uruha and Samura draw their weapons.

In a swift and brutal clash, Samura strikes down Uruha, who, with his dying breath, questions if Samura intends to bear this heavy burden alone. Samura affirms that he does, determined to prevent others from descending into a metaphorical hell in the Kagurabachi Chapter 58 spoilers.

As Uruha collapses, Hakuri desperately uses his storehouse ability to teleport Chihiro to the scene. The Kagurabachi Chapter 58 spoilers then see Chihiro arrive just in time to witness Uruha’s lifeless, bloodied body fall. He stands mortified as Samura, with the blade still in hand, turns to acknowledge Chihiro’s presence, remarking on the scent of blood clinging to him.

