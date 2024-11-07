Kagurabachi Chapter 57: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

More details about on the Makizumi clan were revealed in the last chapter of Kagurabachi, and fans saw how the clan came to serve under Samura. Their unwavering loyalty to him eventually led them to sacrifice themselves for the swordsman. However, with Hakuri Sazanami’s timely retrieval of the Tobimune blade, the worst outcome seems to have been thwarted.

Now armed with this weapon, Samura was able to launch a powerful counterattack against the Hishaku assassins, but the Hishaku may yet have more up their sleeves. Don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 57 to find out how the battle plays out. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, and more details.

Kagurabachi Chapter 57: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 57 is set to release on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, November 10, though the exact time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access Kagurabachi Chapter 57 through various Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official website. The physical copy will also be made available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 50.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 57

Kagurabachi Chapter 57 may likely center on Samura’s confrontation with the Hishaku’s main sorcerer at the Senkutsuji Temple, showing more of Tobimune’s abilities. Samura’s blade will be used at its full potential, likely unleashing further devastation against the enemy forces.

Meanwhile, with Hakuri exhausted from his prior use of sorcery, it’s improbable he can retrieve Uruha’s Enchanted Blade as well. This puts Uruha in a precarious position, especially if the Hishaku manages to create an ambush to eliminate him. Kagurabachi Chapter 57 may also update fans on Chihiro whereabouts.

Kagurabachi Chapter 56 recap

Titled ‘Daybreak,’ Kagurabachi Chapter 56 begins as Hakuri Sazanami pushes himself to the brink, knowing he’s the only one yet to risk his life. He attempts to use his sorcery by touching Samura or Uruha to register them in his Storehouse, but his powers falter, causing him to collapse again.

A Makizumi member urges Hakuri to conserve his energy, and she engages the Hishaku assassins alone. These assassins move relentlessly, some even activating Datenseki stones, rendering them like possessed zombies.

The Makizumi, overwhelmed by sheer numbers, needed to evacuate contracted sword bearers. A flashback in Kagurabachi Chapter 56 reveals that the Makizumi clan is an ancient ninja family who, during the Seitei War, served a precursor to the Kamunabi.

Three years ago, they chose Samura as their master, though he rejected the notion of merely seeing them as tools. In the present, Uruha uses his bloodlust to guide Samura to the Mandala, apologizing as they are transported to safety.

Outside, Hakuri, using his last reserves of strength, returns Samura’s Tobimune Enchanted Blade, which Samura unleashes in a powerful attack that overwhelms Hishaku forces. Kagurabachi Chapter 56 ends with Samura dismissing the Makizumi from his protective detail.

