Kagurabachi Chapter 57 Spoilers: Kumeyori Blade Switches Hands As Rokuhira Traitor Revealed; DEETS

The last chapter of Kagurabachi revealed more about the Makizumi family and Samura, while Uruha tricked the latter into escaping the battlefield. Hakuri Sazanami then put his life on the line to recover the Tobimune Enchanted Blade for Samura, which the blind swordsman then wielded to eliminate numerous Hishaku assassins.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers reveal the current status of the battlefield at Senkutsuji Temple and the theatre, along with new insights into who likely betrayed the Rokuhiras three years ago. Keep reading for more details and a sneak peek at the upcoming chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Crumbling.’ The spoilers begin with a shift of focus to a theatre where Hiruhiko is in turmoil upon realizing that the Tobimune blade is no longer under his control.

Meanwhile, back at the Senkutsuji temple, Samura wields the Tobimune Enchanted Blade with precision, cutting down numerous Hishaku assassins. The monks and other witnesses are awed by the blade’s overwhelming power.

During this battle, the Makizumi captain apologizes to Samura, expressing regret that he had to intervene to save them in the Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers. Samura, however, credits Hakuri for retrieving the blade.

Advertisement

Despite being drained and losing a significant amount of blood, Hakuri expresses a desire to retrieve Uruha’s blade next. A female Makizumi member advises him against it, emphasizing that the Hishaku forces seem weakened and reassures him that everyone will receive treatment at the next Sanzo location.

Following a brief banter, Samura addresses the Makizumi members about his earlier statement of firing them. Although his tone is lighthearted, the conversation turns solemn when he speaks of the death of Fuura Ryou, a fellow Makizumi member, in the Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers.

The female Makizumi assures Samura that Fuura’s sacrifice was meaningful, fulfilling his duty to protect him. Back at the theatre, where Hiruhiko is lamenting his failure to reclaim the Tobimune. However, he quickly regains his composure, acknowledging that although their plan has deviated, the overall objective remains unchanged.

Yura’s desire to kill the Sword Saint to wield the Shinuchi blade still stands. In the Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers, Chihiro confronts Hiruhiko, asserting that none of the contracted sword bearers will perish under his watch.

Advertisement

Hiruhiko then questions Chihiro about the teachings concerning Enchanted Blades and their wielders. Chihiro recites the common belief that these sword bearers are akin to heroes, equal to the legendary Kunishige.

However, Hiruhiko challenges this notion, implying that Chihiro’s understanding is superficial. Hiruhiko presses further in the Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers, asking Chihiro about his observations of the Shinuchi’s powers at the Rakuzaichi auction.

Chihiro admits that witnessing its destructive force made him question whether those wielding such blades were genuinely saviors. He reveals that during his battle with Kyora, who had acquired the Shinuchi blade, it felt as though another entity was awakened by the sword’s powers.

He says he felt as though the true force behind the blade was the Sword Saint, not Kyora. This shakes Chihiro’s beliefs in the Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers, especially when Hiruhiko discloses that three years ago, Samura made a pact with Yura, the Hishaku leader.

Advertisement

According to Hiruhiko, Samura believed that the contracted swordbearers were destined to die. Chihiro is taken aback by this news but has no time to process it as Hiruhiko, without elaborating, uses the distraction to launch a surprise attack.

A blade falls from the sky, diverting Chihiro’s attention. In a swift move, Hiruhiko uses his mouth to pick up his severed arm and hurl it at Chihiro. The Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers then see something burst through the theatre’s window.

Initially, Chihiro believes it to be reinforcements, but he quickly realizes that it is Hiruhiko, now wielding the Kumeyuri blade. The Kagurabachi Chapter 57 spoilers conclude with two ethereal Geisha figures manifesting from the Kumeyuri blade, as Chihiro realizes something must have happened to Uruha, the blade’s contractor.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the events within the Kagurabachi manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.