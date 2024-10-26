Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Kaiju No. 8 centered on First Division Captain Gen Narumi and Third Division Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina’s battle against the daunting Meireki Era Mega Monster, which had been released upon defeating No. 9.

With more about Narumi and Hoshina’s relationship revealed, fans are now looking forward to Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117 to find out more about his potential recovery and the truth behind his Kaiju persona. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, and get the release date, expected plot and more here.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117 is set to be released on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means a daytime release on Thursday, November 7. The exact timing will vary depending on your location and timezone.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117 on official platforms like Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus site, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters, while a subscription to Shonen Jump+ provides complete access to the series.

Expected plot in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117 should reveal the connection between Kafka's Kaiju transformation and the oni-mask warrior, likely also clarifying its origin. The tiny Kaiju that infected Kafka could be revealed to be responsible for his physical transformation, while the oni-mask warrior may contribute to a hybrid form, offering better control over his powers.

This chapter may include a flashback sequence that explores this backstory while also revealing more about the current conditions of Hoshina and Narumi following their clash with the Meireki Era Mega Monster in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116 begins with a flashback to four years prior, depicting Soshiro Hoshina's early days in the Kaiju Defense Force. Gen Narumi openly disliked Hoshina upon their first meeting, even comparing him to his brother, Soichiro.

At that time, Hoshina was already committed to the Third Division, yet Narumi, utilizing his Weapons No. 1 abilities, acknowledged Hoshina's refined “signal flow.” Narumi and his team urged Hoshina to join the First Division, citing their strength, but Hoshina politely declined.

Back in the present, Hoshina and Narumi are on the battlefield in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116, where they confront Meireki Era Mega Monster together. Despite their tense relationship, they coordinate their attacks, utilizing powerful techniques.

Narumi’s skills force weaker troops to stay away due to the risk posed by his strength. As the duo struggle against Meireki, Hoshina worries about Kafka, who remains critically injured. The chapter then depicts the Meireki Era Mega Monster blocking their swings mid-attack.

Kafka, in his mindscape, expresses a desire to return to the fight, and Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116 ends as he encounters the mysterious oni-mask figure seen in previous chapters.

