Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116: Hoshina And Narumi Join The Battle; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

With the introduction of the Meireki Era Mega Monster, fans expected the last chapter to entail the beginning of the battle against the deadly creature. Instead, Soshiro Hoshina and Gen Narumi took the lead in keeping the monster at bay, in hopes of buying time for Mina and Kafka.

As it offered no updates on Kafka’s condition, aside from his vital signs being absent, fans have been eager to find out how the battle will unfold as Mina works on reviving him. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating fight featuring Hoshina and Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116, so don’t miss it. Here’s everything you need to know about the chapter.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116 is scheduled to drop on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. International fans can look for it on Thursday, October 24, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, though release times may vary by region.

Fans can find Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116 on official platforms such as Viz Media's site, Shueisha's MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app after its release. Both Viz Media and MANGAPlus provide free access to the first and latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump+ offers full series access via a subscription.

What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116 will see the battle between the Meireki Era Mega Monster, Hoshina, and Narumi begin in earnest. With Narumi now entering the fray and making use of No. 1's abilities, a high-intensity showdown is likely to occur.

Hoshina and Narumi may coordinate their attacks to weaken the monster in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116. Additionally, other powerful allies, such as Reno Ichikawa, could join the battle. Mina’s focus on Kafka suggests that we may see a significant development in their relationship.

This may transpire in the form of a romantic confession. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 116 may also entail a deeper exploration of the Kaiju inside Kafka, giving fans some insight into his current state and more about the mysterious figure he saw previously.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 115 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 115 opens as Mina Ashiro faces the Meireki Era Mega Monster's deadly attack. Director General Keiji Itami orders Mina to retreat, while it's confirmed that Kafka Hibino shows no vital signs.

From within the monster’s consciousness, No. 9 taunts Mina, claiming that no one has ever escaped its power, but he is startled by Mina's calm, resolute expression. She thinks about how Soshiro Hoshina has always supported her, helping her overcome obstacles.

As Mina speaks, Hoshina arrives and uses his Sixth Form Strate Strike to cut through the Mega Monster, temporarily halting its advance in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 115. Despite the apparent victory, the creature regenerates, forcing Hoshina to evade another attack with Mina providing covering fire.

Hoshina orders the next phase of the operation, calling for heavy weaponry. He prepares for another assault but is shocked as the monster phases through his attack and readies a lethal counterstrike. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 115 ends as Gen Narumi arrives just in time, activating the powers of No. 1.

