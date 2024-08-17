Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113: Isao Shinomiya Resurfaces As Kafka Lands Devastating Blow; Release Date And More

The last chapter of Kaiju No. 8 saw Mina Ashido use her specialized weapon to break No. 9’s outer shield, only to find that the monster had a contingency plan in place. The creature had covered its core with a shield as well, and as it was about to celebrate its victory, fans saw Isao Shinomiya dismantle the kaiju’s defenses.

With the kaiju’s core pierced, fans now look forward to the conclusion of the battle against humanity’s greatest adversary coming to an end in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113. Don’t miss Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 is set to release on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12 am JST. Most international fans can expect it to be available on Thursday, August 29, at around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. Keep in mind that release times vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 on official platforms like Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus, or the Shonen Jump+ app post-release. Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters, ensuring broad accessibility. Alternatively, the Shonen Jump+ app offers complete series access through a subscription service.

What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 will likely pick up where the previous chapter left off, as the battle between Kafka Hibino and Kaiju No. 9 is expected to reach its climax. Given the end of the last chapter, the battle may finally be at its end, concluding with Kafka's victory.

Although No. 9's death isn't confirmed, Kafka’s latest attack suggests it is imminent. If No. 9 is defeated, the series may introduce a new threat, given the unresolved questions surrounding No. 9 and the origins of Kafka's powers, indicating the story isn't yet finished.

However, it is also possible that the Kaiju has a contingency plan in place should its core be destroyed, as it did not display its usual panic when Shinomiya disrupted its shield and Kafka seemingly destroyed its core. How Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 plays this out still remains to be seen.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 is titled 'A single shot, straight and true!' the chapter begins as Mina Ashiro lands a direct hit on Kaiju No. 9, who uses Kaiju No. 2's shield to block the attack. Although the shield is temporarily out of commission, No. 9 reveals he has another, smaller shield around his core, created from his own powers and No. 2's abilities.

As Kafka charges toward him, No. 9 arrogantly declares his impending victory, confident his core shield will regenerate in time. However, No. 9 suddenly feels something amiss within him as his control over No. 2 starts to waver.

This leads to the shocking reveal that Isao Shinomiya’s consciousness has returned, seemingly waiting for this moment to regain control. As Isao's consciousness disrupts No. 9's defenses, Kafka is stunned to see the shield around the core fall and No. 9’s face partially morph into Isao’s in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112.

Kafka, moved by the sight, prepares his attack while No. 9 attempts a counterattack. However, Kafka remains unscathed as Mina covers for him. He then unleashes his Modified Thunder Emperor technique on No. 9’s core, and Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 ends it creating a massive shockwave while puncturing the core.

For more updates on the end of the battle in the Kaiju No. 8 manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.