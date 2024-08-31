Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114: No. 9 Dies As Meireki Era Mega Monster Is Freed; Release Date, Where To Read And More

With the confirmation of No. 9's defeat at the hands of Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro in the last chapter of Kaiju No. 8, fans saw the antagonist of the series fall as it released what seems to be Kafka’s greatest challenge yet.

Rather than signaling the end, No. 9’s downfall now seems to signify the beginning of a new series antagonist, indicating there is still much more to unfold. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114 will likely reveal how Kafka’s survives against this formidable creature, so don’t miss it as it releases.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know, including the release date, where to read the chapter, the expected plot of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114, as well as a recap of the previous chapter.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114 is set to release on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the chapter will be available on Thursday, September 12, at around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. The exact release time will vary depending on your region and time zone.

Fans can catch Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114 on official platforms like Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Both Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three chapters and the latest three chapters of the series. Alternatively, the Shonen Jump+ app offers access to the entire series through a subscription service.

What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114 will likely deal with the aftermath of No. 9’s apparent defeat. It’s likely that No. 9's comment on Kafka’s ‘victory’ referred only to Kafka having defeated the entity (Kaiju No. 9) that was controlling the Meireki Era Mega Monster.

With No. 9’s apparent death, the Mega Monster has officially been set loose, even launching a devastating attack on Kafka in reality. Backup for Kafka and Mina is expected to arrive soon, providing necessary reinforcements to confront this new and likely overwhelming threat.

The arrival of other Kaiju Defense Force officers may also contribute to their understanding of the situation. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 114 is likely to mark the beginning of the conclusion of the Last Wave arc, as Kafka and his allies face one of their most dangerous challenges yet.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 saw Kafka continue his battle against No. 9, shattering its core into countless fragments. Observers, including Mina and the Kaiju Defense Force staff, initially believe the battle is won. However, No. 9 unexpectedly tells Kafka they need to “chat.”

Energy from the kaiju’s core radiates into Kafka's body, and Kafka, still transformed, finds himself on a battlefield in Feudal Era Japan that is littered with corpses. There, he spots a familiar mask, and No. 9 appears in a childlike form, suggesting that Kafka’s presence and power were inevitable.

Kafka demands answers in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113, but No. 9 cryptically mentions Kafka's connection to the Kaiju that infected him. He asks Kafka whether he remembers this place, and wonders how deep Kafka’s hatred ran.

When Kafka wonders if the kaiju is still alive, but No. 9 admits its defeat. The monster says it wants to understand humanity more but claims it has no hidden plans left. Kafka remains suspicious, sensing something attempting to escape from within No. 9.

Suddenly, the kaiju inside Kafka reacts violently in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113, repeating the word “die” as monstrous forms pour out of No. 9. No. 9 tells Kafka that it has lost control, just as the ground underneath Kafka begins rumbling.

As the battlefield changes, No. 9 attempts to remember what its form is called. It bursts out of the rubble, having now transformed into the Meireki Era Mega Monster, a gigantic creature with multiple heads, eyes and limbs.

Upon seeing the creature, Kafka remembers the mask from before, seeing a brief vision of a samurai near in front of a shrine. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 113 ends back in reality, where Kafka has been impaled by a part of the Mega Monster while Mina watches in horror.

