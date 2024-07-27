Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

As the greatest tag team the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force has ever seen, Kafka and Mina have successfully cornered No. 9 in the latest chapter. With 20 seconds remaining of Kafka’s controlled ‘berserk’ mode, fans can only wonder how this battle will turn out. Don’t miss Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 to find out if Mina’s attack lands, and keep reading to get the chapter’s release date, expected plot, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 is set to release at midnight JST on Friday, August 16, 2024, as confirmed by the MANGAPlus website. International fans can expect it to be available on Thursday morning, though the exact timing may vary by region and time zone.

Readers can access Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus site, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media and MANGAPlus provide free access to the first and latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription for full series access.

The expected plot in Kaiju No. 8, Chapter 112

Titled ‘As destruction itself wills it,’ Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 will likely pick up right where the previous chapter left off, as Mina Ashiro sets her scope on No. 9’s body. With Mina’s powerful weapon in play, No. 9 is likely to suffer substantial damage if she lands her attack. No. 9's potential defeat could be imminent in the next chapter, with Kafka still having 20 seconds left in his berserker form.

Given No. 9's thoughts on Kafka’s kaiju form, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 112 might reveal more about No. 9's ‘true enemy.’ This may be either another ancient Kaiju or the Kaiju that infected Kafka. Fans can look forward to the possibility of gaining new insights into the origins and motives of the Kaiju.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111 saw Kafka enter his controlled ‘berserker’ mode, a transformation first seen in his fight against former Director General Isao Shinomiya. The chapter then goes into a flashback, where Kafka is seen requesting Gen Narumi’s help to train and control this form as a secret move.

Narumi, after scolding him for asking a commander like him for a favor, agrees to train Kafka, but warns him of the irreversible nature of this path while urging him to fight for his future. In the present, Kafka, in his berserker form, devastates the area around him, shocking No. 9 and causing Mina to call out for him to stop.

Kafka reminds himself that he has only one minute of control, and he asks Mina to cover for him. Mina, recalling Kafka's pre-battle smile, is frustrated that she can’t do more to help him but still resolves to support him in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111. Kafka charges at No. 9, whose power extends over a wide area.

He lands a powerful punch, driving No. 9 into the ground and then charges a beam attack from his mouth. Although the kaiju attempts to create distance, Mina provides cover fire, guiding the target to drop site 14. Kafka and No. 9 exchange blows, with Kafka thinking to himself that he only has two more moves left.

During their clash, No. 9 thinks about Kafka’s unique power, that delays Kaiju's regeneration. No. 9 seems to identify Kafka as a monster meant to kill other monsters, hinting at knowledge of Kafka’s origins and the Kaiju that infected him, though what he has learnt is not revealed in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111.

As the two monsters reach the drop site, Kafka notes that 40 seconds have passed since he activated his power. No. 9 realizes where they are but is too slow to react as Kafka initiates the Alternative Fifth Form, the Neo Whirlwind attack.

As No. 9 loses two of its arms from the attack, Kafka calls for Mina to make her move. From the dust around them, Mina Ashiro appears to be carrying her massive signature weapon. She aims, and Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111 ends as she is depicted ready to fire.

