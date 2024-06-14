My Hero Academia Chapter 426: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With the third year of UA High having graduated and Deku’s class finally becoming second year, a new figure walks out of the shadows. Fans wonder now what My Hero Academia Chapter 426 could have in store for them. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

My Hero Academia Chapter 426: release date and where to read

As announced on MANGAPlus, My Hero Academia Chapter 426 is set to hit shelves on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, June 30, at around 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET / 3:00 am GMT for most readers worldwide. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary.

Readers can read My Hero Academia Chapter 426 on the official MANGAPlus platform, which will be available for free upon release. Fans can also read the chapter on other official platforms, such as Viz Media's website and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application.

Expected plot of My Hero Academia Chapter 426

In My Hero Academia Chapter 426, fans can expect a deeper dive into Endeavor's current activities, as more about the status of Toya Todoroki (Dabi) post-war is revealed. The chapter will likely reveal how Dabi survived and in what condition.

Flashbacks might explore the Todoroki family's actions and dynamics following the final war, likely focusing on their attempts to unite as a family. My Hero Academia Chapter 426 should feature appearances from the rest of the Todoroki family. Additionally, we should learn more about the mysterious new character that was briefly revealed in the city ruins.

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 recap

Titled Unseasonable, My Hero Academia Chapter 425 shifts to June as the third-year students of U.A. High School finally celebrate their graduation. The ceremony is filled with emotions, particularly as Tamaki and Nejire receive their diplomas.

Many male students are heartbroken over Nejire’s graduation, and Present Mic, serving as the event's MC, apologizes for the delayed ceremony, noting the absence of cherry blossoms. However, he aims to give the graduates a glorious send-off. The atmosphere is festive, with former second years getting into the spirit and former first years watching in awe.

Tamaki inquires about Nejire’s injuries, which she acknowledges are still present, but she feels on top of the world, attributing her recovery to Mirio’s care after their battle. My Hero Academia Chapter 425 then talks about Principal Nezu's efforts in the reconstruction project, emphasizing his global negotiations and resource management to address the war's aftermath.

Mawata Fuwa gives the farewell address as the students’ representative before Present Mic calls Mirio Togata to the stage. Mirio surprises everyone with a sincere and formal speech, reflecting on their losses and the hero’s role in restoring balance. He brings up the importance of humor and positivity in building a brighter future and mentions Sir Nighteye.

Mirio then uses his Quirk, causing a humorous accident as Bibimi Kenranzaki’s giant robot lashes out, making the students laugh and bid farewell in My Hero Academia Chapter 425. Later, in their temporary 2-A classroom, Aizawa informs the students that he will continue as their homeroom teacher for another year, much to their excitement.

Mina is thrilled, and Hanta questions Bakugou’s presence, to which Bakugou responds that he’s allowed to attend as long as he takes it easy. Aoyama then announces his decision to leave U.A. despite the class's and Tsukauchi’s insistence that he stay. Aoyama feels he must atone for his past and start afresh on the path of heroism.

Offering cheese to Deku, he vows to stand beside his friends someday, moving everyone with his words. To lighten the mood, Aoyama shoots his Navel Lasers, and it is then revealed that Shinso will join Class 2-A in My Hero Academia Chapter 425. The students enthusiastically welcome Shinso, making Aoyama feel momentarily left out until he uses his lasers again.

Toru’s Quirk glitches, making her visible, much to the shock and delight of the students. Mineta is particularly stunned but is quickly restrained by Aizawa. Mawata then updates the class on their new responsibilities. The second and third years will join the nationwide restoration and law enforcement efforts under her leadership.

She reflects on the chaotic periods following major battles, noting that history books often omit these struggles. Shoto mentions that such chaos once birthed All For One in My Hero Academia Chapter 425. Mawata reveals she was once Aizawa’s student, causing some embarrassment for him, while Izuku seems to have something on his mind.

After school, Class 2-A students discuss the arrival of new first years and their role as senpais. Hanta teases Ochaco about her big speech, and she comments on Deku’s shaved head due to his injuries, hoping it will grow back soon. Rikido also remarks on Fumikage’s new hairstyle caused by his own injuries.

Meanwhile, a mysterious, heavily stitched person is seen cutting something with scissors and wandering through a devastated city, crying. Elsewhere, Shoto prepares for Aoyama’s farewell party but notes he won't attend today, assuring Izuku that he feels good. My Hero Academia Chapter 425 concludes with Endeavor facing a restrained Dabi during surgery.

For more details on Dabi’s survival and the results of the war in the My Hero Academia manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.