Kaiju No. 8: How Did Kafka Become The Titular Hero? Explaining the Origins

Kaiju No. 8 released its first episode this week and the fans are already engrossing over the series and what it brings to the table next. For now, the introduction of the world and Kafka is all they have seen in the anime. However, there is a lot more that unfolds in the story that comes forth. So, for the fans who cannot wait to see how Kafka becoming the Kaiju No. 8 turns out to be, here is a brief explanation of the phenomenon.

Kafka's Introduction to the World of Kaijus

The first episode left no stone unturned while setting up the world where Kaiju is a norm. With a threat as big as this, we are also familiarized with the Defence Force and the Clean-up Crew. This is where it is found that Kafka Hibino is a member of this crew. It is after the destruction of his home and family that Kafka pledges that he will be joining the Defence Force in the future.

Along with his friend Mino Ashiro, Kafka takes the test with five stages in it. But since he could not pass it in the first attempt, he lands in the Clean-up Crew and Mina becomes a Third Division commander.

How Does Kafka Become Kaiju No. 8?

It is on one of the odd days at work that the team is attacked by a kaiju. Ichikawa stepped up to save Kafka's life in this attack. But both of them are injured and eventually land in the hospital. Here, as the two are in the midst of a conversation about joining the Defence Force, a small insect-size kaiju appears in front of Kafka.

And before Kafka could save himself, the kaiju entered Kafka's body through his mouth. This is when a transformation montage takes place, enabling Kafka to turn into a kaiju himself. Here, Leno becomes one of the first persons to know that Kafka has turned into a monster.

With this, it will be interesting to see how the story aligns with Kafka's motivations for joining the Defence Force from here. All the latest updates from the anime will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

