Kengan Omega Chapter 273: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Sakigake Hiraku’s attempts at creating friction with the Niwa group have proved futile as Ramon Yuko made his way to the stage unharmed, and now, as the fourth match of the Real Championship begins, Rolon Donaire will have to face off against the ex-mercenary.

With no intention of keeping to the tournament’s rules of no-killing, Yuko is sure to make Kengan Omega Chapter 273 an action filled chapter, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Kengan Omega Chapter 273: Release date and where to read

According to Comikey, Kengan Omega Chapter 273 is scheduled for release on August 14, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, adhering to the manga's weekly release schedule. International readers can anticipate the chapter's release on the same day, at times adjusted to their respective time zones.

To access Kengan Omega Chapter 273, readers can visit Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. While subscription fees may apply, these platforms provide readers with high-quality translations and consistent updates on the newest chapters.

What to expect in Kengan Omega Chapter 273?

Kengan Omega Chapter 273 may have some revelations about Sakigake Hiraku's condition after his defeat by Ramon Yuko the previous chapter, likely to stress the impact of Ramon Yuko's brutal power. The ongoing battle between Yuko and Rolon Donaire will continue to escalate as well.

The chapter can go one of two ways: either Rolon is unable to withstand Yuko's relentless attacks, or Yuko has severely underestimated Rolon's skill, thought the later is more likely. Kengan Omega Chapter 273 may also explore some of the simmering tensions between the Niwa and Boyu groups, exploring whether Sakigake's actions ignited the war his father desires.

Advertisement

Kengan Omega Chapter 272 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 272, titled Intense, picks up with Ramon Yuko and Rolon Donaire facing off on stage while Sakigake Hiraku is found gravely injured in Yuko’s waiting room. Yamashita Kazuo and Akiyama Kaede discuss Yuko's brutality, just as Lee Akinobu, Deputy of the Niwa Group, approaches them.

When Yamashita asks about Yuko's savage nature, the chapter shifts to a flashback where Lee recalls a conversation with Yuko after he defended his title in the Slaughter Colosseum. In the flashback, Yuko smokes a cigarette, explaining that he uses it for its hemostatic effects to keep fighting despite bleeding.

When asked why he killed his opponent, Yuko claims it was out of respect, giving a worthy adversary a coup de grâce. Back in the present, Lee confirms to Kazuo that Yuko is an ex-mercenary in Kengan Omega Chapter 272. Onstage, Yuko expresses his honor in facing Rolon, stating he intends to fight to the death.

Advertisement

Rolon reminds him of the no-killing rule in the tournament, but Yuko dismisses it, declaring that the battlefield has no rules. Rolon in turn dismisses Yuko as crazy as referee Anna Paula begins the fight. In the initial exchange, Rolon dodges Yuko's first strike and counters with a punch to Yuko's face.

The two fighters seem evenly matched in the following exchanges as Yuko recognizes Rolon’s Silat style, while Rolon identifies Yuko's Krav Maga. Kengan Omega Chapter 272 concludes with Rolon commenting on Yuko's approach, wondering if Yuko can provide him with a worthy challenge.

Stay in the know about the Kengan Omega manga by keeping up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.