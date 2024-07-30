Kengan Omega Chapter 271: Sakigake To Disrupt The Fourth Match; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The third match of the Real Championship has ended with Kanoh Agito’s victory over Julius Reinhold, and fans cannot wait for the fourth match to start. But just as Kanoh has been officially announced as a semi-finalist, Sakigake Hiraku has been seen requesting to take Ramon Yuko’s life.

Fans can only wonder how this confrontation will affect the Real Championship’s matches, so don’t miss Kengan Omega Chapter 271 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Kengan Omega Chapter 271: Release date and where to read

In line with the manga's regular weekly release schedule, Kengan Omega Chapter 271 is set to drop on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at noon JST, as confirmed by Comikey. For international readers, this usually translates to a release on July 31, 2024, depending on their time zone.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 271 and keep up with the series, fans can visit Comikey or Shogakukan's Ura Sunday, the official platforms for Kengan Omega manga releases. Although there may be subscription fees, these platforms provide high-quality translations and timely updates on the latest chapters.

Expected plot in Kengan Omega Chapter 271

Kengan Omega Chapter 271 will likely see a deeper dive into Sakigake Hiraku's intentions regarding Ramon Yuko. Fans can look forward to seeing the chapter reveal why he seeks to kill Ramon. Given that Sakigake’s title is Bounty Hunter, the Slaughter Coliseum champion may just have a bounty on his head that has caused this turn of event.

Considering the fact that this confrontation is bound to disrupt the fourth match of the Real Championship, originally scheduled between Ramon Yuko and Purgatory's Rolon Donaire, fans can expect there to be a delay in the championship’s proceedings in Kengan Omega Chapter 271.

Kengan Omega Chapter 270 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 270, titled The Evolving World, starts with Kanoh Agito preparing to use the Dragon Vein technique. The narrator explains that this technique is akin to a dragon slithering through the earth, already having caused immense damage to Julius Reinhold.

As Julius contemplates his next move, he readies himself for the continuation of the fight. Kanoh's breathing is shown to be unstable, likely due to fatigue from the intense battle. Shiina Alisa declares the start of the fight once more, and Kanoh charges at Julius.

Julius stands his ground, waiting for Kanoh to get close. When Kanoh is right next to him, Julius attempts to grab him, but Kanoh dodges and punches Julius in the stomach with a Dragon Shot. Julius immediately grabs Kanoh in Kengan Omega Chapter 270 and begins using his signature move, Gott-Totter Steinbohrer, thinking he has won.

However, Kanoh quickly counters by grabbing Julius's arm in a wrist lock before kicking his face. Yamashita Kazuo, observing the fight, comments that Kanoh knocked Julius off balance with flawless timing. Julius quickly regains his balance and attempts to shake off Kanoh, who is still holding his arm.

Kanoh doesn't falter and, while maintaining the wrist lock, delivers another powerful kick to Julius with Dragon Rising. Julius goes down in Kengan Omega Chapter 270, and Kanoh is declared the winner. Kazuo exclaims that the exchange was almost frightening.

He explains that Julius had purposely allowed Kanoh to use the Dragon Shot on him to lure him in. He notes that if the wrist lock had come a little later, the outcome might have been different. As Kanoh walks offstage, he is declared to be moving on to the semi-finals.

Xia Yan, watching the fight, thinks to himself that the Connector Shen Wu-long has created a ripple through the fighters, helping them evolve. Kengan Omega Chapter 270 then shifts to an unknown location, where Ramon Yuko is seen meditating quietly. The door to his room opens, and Sakigake Hiraku appears, asking to kill Ramon.

For more updates on the Real Championship in the Kengan Omega manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.