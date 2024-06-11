Kengan Omega Chapter 265: Sakigake Hiraku’s Origins Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Justin Kitagawa and Sakigake Hiraku have commenced the second matchup of the Real Championship. Sakigake has managed to live up to his mysterious set-up as he lands three consecutive powerful jabs on Justin.

With Sakigake’s connection to the Boyu group revealed as well, fans can only wonder what’s in store for Kengan Omega Chapter 265, so don’t miss the chapter and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Kengan Omega Chapter 265: release date and where to read

As per Comikey's announcement, Kengan Omega Chapter 264 is set to debut on June 5, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, adhering to the manga's customary weekly release pattern. Enthusiasts around the globe anticipate its availability on June 4, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted to their respective time zones.

For those eager to catch Kengan Omega Chapter 264 upon release, they can visit Shogakukan's Ura Sunday for the chapter shortly after its publication, or use Comikey, the manga's official platform. While the latter requires a subscription fee, it offers premium translations and ensures regular updates on the latest chapters.

Expected plot of Kengan Omega Chapter 265

Kengan Omega Chapter 265 will likely continue the second match of the Real Championship between Sakigake Hiraku and Justin Kitagawa. With Justin still reeling from Sakigake's unexpected range and powerful jabs, he'll need to adapt quickly to survive.

We might see Justin tapping into his mixed martial arts training to counter Sakigake's unorthodox Karate. Additionally, the tension outside the ring will likely rise in Kengan Omega Chapter 265 as the implications of the Boyu Group's influence on the Ise Dragons become clearer. Fans should expect to see more about Sakigake’s connection to the Boyu Group’s plans as well.

Kengan Omega Chapter 264 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 264, titled In Fast Forward, opens with Sakigake Hiraku and Justin Kitagawa squaring off on stage. The match, refereed by veteran Cheetah Hatori, starts with both fighters exchanging rude comments. As the fight begins, Sakigake adopts a laid-back footwork while Justin assumes a grapple stance.

After a moment of sizing each other up, Sakigake lands the first hit, a swift punch to Justin’s face, surprising Yamashita Kazuo in the audience with its speed. Justin remains unfazed, but when he attempts another step, he is struck again with a similar punch. The announcer identifies the strike as a traditional Karate jab and speculates that Sakigake’s style might be Traditional Karate.

Justin, spitting out blood, compliments Sakigake’s cool demeanor. Sakigake, thinking Justin is tougher than he expected, maintains his unusual footwork. The announcer and Charles Medel note the unorthodox style, with Medel agreeing that it doesn’t resemble Traditional Karate in Kengan Omega Chapter 264.

As Medel discusses tactics with Kaolan Wongsawat, Sakigake shifts into a more traditional Karate stance and lands another powerful jab from an unexpected distance, increasing his range from mid-range to long-range, much to the audience's shock. Okubo Naoya observes that this stance change has significantly extended Sakigake's reach.

Justin attempts to create distance but is quickly closed in on by Sakigake, who delivers a punishing chest punch, causing significant damage. Kengan Omega Chapter 264 then shifts to the Metropolitan Police Department, where the Organized Crime Division discusses the Boyu Group, a crime syndicate linked to the Shogo-Style Karate Towa Branch Gireikan Dojo.

They reveal that 70% of the dojo members are from Boyu Group families, with the rest being foreign nationals with gang affiliations. The detectives ponder if the Boyu Group is preparing for a war against the Niwa Family and disclose that Sakigake Hiraku, the dojo director, is the lovechild of Umeya Rikigoro, the Boyu Group don.

They speculate on Sakigake's true intentions and the potential control of the Ise Dragons by the Boyu Group. The chapter returns to the match, where Sakigake, now with an eerie smirk, resumes his laid-back footwork. Kengan Omega Chapter 264 ends with the announcer questioning what Justin will do next.

