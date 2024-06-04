Kengan Omega Chapter 264: Round 2 Of The Real Championship Begins; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The next bout of the Real Championship is about to begin as ‘The Panther’ Justin Kitagawa and ‘The Bounty Hunter’ Sakigake Hiraku face off in the next match. With not much revealed about Hiraku, fans can only wonder how this match will turn out, so don’t miss the chapter as it drops to find out more. Keep reading to get Kengan Omega Chapter 264’s release date, where to read, and more.

Kengan Omega Chapter 264: Release date and where to read

As confirmed by Comikey, Kengan Omega Chapter 264 will be released on June 5, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, aligning with the manga's customary weekly release schedule. Fans worldwide expect the chapter to be released on June 4, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted according to their respective time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 264 as it releases, fans can check Shogakukan's Ura Sunday for the chapter after the release or access Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga publications. While the latter platform necessitates a subscription fee, it provides readers with access to premium translations and consistent updates on the latest chapters.

What to expect in Kengan Omega Chapter 264?

As the Underground-1 Champion, Justin brings a combination of striking, grappling, and agility to the ring in Kengan Omega Chapter 264. On the other hand, not much is known about Ise Dragons’s Sakigake Hiraku’s background, but his rapid ascent to Champion suggests a high level of skill.

Hiraku's style, strategy, and potentially underhanded tactics will be critical elements to watch in the fight in Kengan Omega Chapter 264. Kazuo’s unease about Hiraku indicates that there might be more to him than meets the eye, which may foreshadow some unexpected twists during the match.

Kengan Omega Chapter 263 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 263 is titled It’s Showtime and begins with a flashback to an interview with Okubo Naoya, who talks about mixed martial arts and what it is. He then introduces Justin Kitagawa, another practitioner of the North American Style of mixed martial arts. Justin’s life as a person of Japanese-American descent is discussed, as well as Justin’s career as a part of the Japanese Martial Arts community.

After the interview, the two discuss Justin’s desire to join the American Martial Arts community and whether he would be a part of the underground fighting rings or those in public. Justin expresses his desire for both and says he is unable to choose. Okubo says that if he does well in the Real Championship, he will put him on a ‘good course.’

In the present, Justin takes the stage as the announcer introduces him as Underground -1 Champion, ‘The Panther.’ After an introduction of his background and Underground -1, Justin shares a brief conversation with Kim Janggi and Okuba Naoya in Kengan Omega Chapter 263.

Yamashita Kazuo and Akiyama Kaede talk about the American Martial Arts community and how the Japanese Martial Arts community will likely see overseas promotions someday. Kazuo’s expression changes to worry as he watches Justin onstage. He says he is bothered by his opponent, ‘The Bounty Hunter’ Sakigake Hiraku of the Ise Dragons.

As Hiraku comes up onstage and the announcer gives a brief on the Ise Dragons, Kazuo thinks about how strange it is that Hiraku only became the Ise Dragons’ champion just before the Real Championship started. Kaede attempts to dismiss these worries of Kazuo, while Hiraku greets Justin. Kengan Omega Chapter 263 concludes as Justin insults Hiraku and Kazuo, saying the match will likely get rough.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Round 2 of the Real Championship in the Kengan Omega manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.