Kengan Omega Chapter 293: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Kengan Omega saw Tokita Ohma, Yamashita Kazuo, and Kushida Rin at Yamashita Corporation. Rin updated Ohma on her task to locate Shen Luohan's weapons. Kazuo then invited Ohma for dinner, which he accepted, and Ohma asked an undisclosed favor involving specific individuals, sparking Kazuo's curiosity.

Meanwhile, Koga and Ryuki, eating together, discussed joining the upcoming Kengan match against Shen Wulong and vow to grow stronger. In Hong Kong, Luohan and Tokita Niko accessed Wulong’s memories. The chapter ended with Ohma meeting several fighters at Rokushin Headquarters in the dojo.

Kengan Omega Chapter 293 could continue with Tokita Ohma engaging in individual practice matches against Toa Mudo, Tokuno'o Tokumichi, Kureishi Mitsuyo, Narushima Joji, and Liu Dongcheng, testing his techniques and strategies. Each opponent will likely show off their unique fighting styles, pushing Ohma to refine his Niko Style further.

Alternatively, the chapter may reveal a surprise group sparring scenario to simulate intense combat conditions. Meanwhile, at the Worm laboratory, Shen Luohan and Tokita Niko may be seen learning more about Shen Wulong’s memories, potentially uncovering crucial martial secrets.

In line with the manga’s regular weekly release schedule, Kengan Omega Chapter 293 is set to drop on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at noon JST, as confirmed by Comikey. For international readers, this usually translates to a release on January 29, 2025, depending on their time zone.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 293 and keep up with the series, fans can visit Comikey or Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday, the official platforms for Kengan Omega manga releases. Although there may be subscription fees, these platforms provide high-quality translations and timely updates on the latest chapters.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.