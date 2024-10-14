Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 486: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Following the charming interactions between Komi Yuiko and her late husband, fans were delighted to learn more about Shuko, Komi's mother, in the latest chapter, including how she ended up marrying Masayoshi Komi.

With even more adorable moments awaiting in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 486, be sure to catch its release and enjoy the unfolding story. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 486: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 486 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. If there are any delays, it should be available by October 23, 2024, at the latest. For the latest updates, follow Tomohito Oda’s official Twitter/X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

Once released, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 486 will be available digitally on Viz Media’s website. Additionally, physical copies will be included in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 47, offering readers both digital and print options.

Expected plot in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 486

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 486 is expected to focus on a lighter theme involving ‘digging up yams.’ The chapter will likely center around a rural activity where Komi, Tadano, and their families or friends partake in harvesting yams, providing a contrast to the recent flashback scenes.

As they dig for yams, fans may see some comical interactions between characters in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 486. Fans can expect to see Komi engage in the physical activity with her usual enthusiasm behind her social anxiety, while Tadano supports her, as usual.

Advertisement

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 485 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 485 is titled The Niimi Family. The chapter opened with a flashback to Shuko Niimi's (Komi's mother) past during her grandmother’s funeral. Shuko, who was raised by her grandmother after her parents’ passing, gives a heartfelt eulogy.

As the ceremony proceeds, guests remark on her strength in managing the event, assuming she will be fine. After seeing off her friends, including Masayoshi Komi, Shuko breaks down in tears, feeling the weight of her new loneliness.

Suddenly, Masayoshi returns on his motorcycle, crashing into a pole nearby. He rushes to her side, kneeling and asking for her hand in marriage, promising that she would never be alone again in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 485.

In the present, Shuko is seen paying her respects to a large rock at the cemetery. Shoko, Tadano, Shousuke, and Masayoshi join her, though they then learn that the rock isn’t an ancestor's grave but a family tradition, as Shuko’s family members are cremated and their ashes scattered at sea.

Advertisement

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 485 ends as Masayoshi and Shoko shake in shock at the news as they had believed the rock was a family grave, while Shuko kisses each of the four on the cheek with a grin.

For more updates from the Komi Can’t Communicate manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.