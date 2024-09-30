Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 484: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Komi and Tadano have just completed their first shrine visit of the year, and as their study camp is about to come to an end, fans cannot wait for Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 484 to see more of the adorable couple’s life. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases; here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter, including the release date and more details.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 484: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 484 is slated for release on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, barring unforeseen delays. If postponed, the chapter is expected to be released by October 9 at the latest. For updates, fans should keep an eye on Tomohito Oda's X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

Komi's story can be exclusively followed digitally on Viz Media's official website. Fans can find a physical copy of the chapter in Shokugan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 45.

What to expect in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 484?

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 484 will likely shift focus to a flashback, exploring the younger days of Yuiko Komi, Komi's grandmother. This chapter may explore her life as a young woman, revealing more about the matriarch’s past and personality.

Fans can expect to learn more about Yuiko's upbringing and life experiences in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 484, which could reveal new aspects of the Komi family's background. The flashback will likely offer a deeper understanding of how Yuiko’s values and beliefs shaped the Komi household, connecting past generations to the present.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483 is titled ‘Hatsumode, Shrine Maiden, Safe Birth Charm.’ The chapter opens at the shrine, where the head priest worries about the New Year’s sales, concerned that without Komi as a shrine maiden, things might go poorly.

However, his concerns fade when he sees Komorebi Hiki and Nokoko Inaka in shrine maiden outfits, realizing Komorebi’s presence will keep the shrine running smoothly. Komorebi, working part-time as a shrine maiden, greets visitors and tries to manage the overwhelming crowd.

Though feeling nauseated from the pressure, she remembers her interaction with Komi last year and pushes through. Chaos briefly strikes when an elderly visitor, Kenbutsu Takami, known for criticizing the shrine’s commercialization, demands all the Hamaya arrows in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483.

Komorebi, tired and overwhelmed, mistakenly gives him one, making him believe her actions reflect a genuine, non-commercialized practice. He leaves pleased, and the other visitors see his quick departure as a miracle.

Later, Komi visits Komorebi’s booth in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483, where she returns the charm Komorebi gave her. They head to the bonfire and burn the charm. Just as Komorebi feels disheartened Komi is going to be graduating soon, Komi buys matching charms with her.

The Tadano siblings and Inaka also buy the charm, and the chapter ends as Komorebi looks at a group photo as Inaka compliments her for her hard work.

