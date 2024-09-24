Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483: The Couple To Visit The Shrine Together; Release Date And More

Komi and Tadano have become closer than ever, and with the last chapter’s adorable ending, fans cannot wait for Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483 to release with more of the couple’s charming interactions.

With the two starting a new year together, fans can expect to see Komi and Tadano continue their heart-warming romance in the upcoming chapter. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483, including the release date, where to read it and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483 is slated for release on September 25, 2024. In case of any delays, fans can expect it by October 2, 2024, at the latest. For updates, fans can follow Tomohito Oda's X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

The chapter can be found digitally after the release via Viz Media's website. For a physical copy of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483, fans can read it in Shokugan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 44.

What to expect in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483?

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483 will likely feature Komi and Tadano’s awkwardness following their night together, especially as they carry out their first shrine visit of the year. They might feel especially nervous if Komi’s grandmother or other family members ask about their night.

The pair's relationship has progressed, so fans can expect further tender but awkward interactions as they adjust to the new dynamic between one another. Additionally, Komorebi Hiki, a character introduced in Chapter 275, may make an appearance during the shrine visit.

Advertisement

If they encounter Komorebi in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 483, her social anxiety could play a role in the scene, with Komi and Tadano offering support to help her feel more at ease during their encounter.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482 is titled New Year's Eve, and begins where the previous one left off, as Komi asks Tadano to sleep next to her. Attempting to maintain some distance, he tries leaving the lights on, keeping the door open, and laying far from Komi.

However, Komi stops him from doing all of these things, making him relent. As they lay together, Komi confesses that she hadn’t been entirely truthful about the reason for the study camp. She admits that although she did want to help him study, her real reason was to show him off to her family, proving how amazing he is.

When Tadano humbly denies having anything worth showing off, Komi asserts that he’s the only thing she’s proud of. She explains that being with him makes her feel more confident. When Tadano asks why she wanted to share the futon, Komi shyly says she wanted to ‘snuggle.’

Advertisement

They hold hands, and as they share a number of kisses, they both become deeply embarrassed from realizing the intimacy of their situation. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482 ends with the two making their first shrine visit of the year.

Komi Can't Communicate FAQs

Do Komi and Tadano date?

Yes, Komi and Tadano officially start dating after they confess their feelings for each other. After Komi finally expresses her feelings for Tadano, Tadano asks her out, marking the beginning of their relationship.

In which chapter does Komi confess?

Komi officially confesses her feelings in Chapter 305 of the manga. While Tadano expressed his feelings in Chapter 302, it was their conversation in Chapter 305 that gave Komi the courage to share her feelings. This is also the chapter where they officially begin dating.

Keep up with the latest news from the Komi Can't Communicate manga here, at Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.