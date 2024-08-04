Who Is Chigiri In Blue Lock? Character Explored

Chigiri is a contender of Blue Lock, who is a forward prodigy from England, currently plays as a left wing for Manshine City in the Neo Egoist League. Despite being chained down by a leg injury, Chigiri let go of his fears while at Blue Lock to continue playing football. Initially part of Team Z, he avoided participation in the First Selection but was motivated by Isagi in Team Z's third game, deciding to become the world's best striker like his rivals.

Chilgiri's appearance

Chigiri, a young man with reddish pink hair and deep pink eyes, has always had a feminine face. He is often referred to as Kunoichi or Princess due to his soft facial features. Despite being mistaken for a girl at first glance, he retorts with "I'm a guy." Chigiri has been praised by other players for his attractiveness, but seems indifferent to comments.

He looks similar to his mother and older sister. Chigiri's hair, which was only neck-length until he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right leg, now goes past his shoulders and has a long bang. During games, he braids the left side of his hair to avoid getting in his face.

Chilgiri's personality

Chigiri believed in his strength, speed, and superiority. He was known for being aggressive and super-egoic, but his sense of superiority began to crumble after he tore his ACL. The Wanima Brothers harassed him, leading him to fear of losing his identity. Fearing he would never play again, he accepted the invitation to Blue Lock to find a reason to give up rather than continue striving for his dream. Chigiri's aggressive behavior and self-doubt led him to accept the invitation to Blue Lock.

After retaking a hold of his ego and ambition, Chigiri has shown himself to be a persistent and stubborn force on the field. He strives to leave an effect on the field, which causes other players to notice him and acknowledge his abilities. Chigiri is shown to have great focus being a player who is constantly running through tight spaces, between players, and even switching from dribbling to passing.

Chigiri admits that he feels a great joy surpassing other players with his speed, and when is inspired by Isagi and retakes his will to play and win he finally leaves behind his fear and begins to once again be that player he used to be in middle school and states he will become the best striker in the world. A clear example of his ego is when in the match against Japan U-20 he runs out of stamina due not having played soccer for nearly a year before going to Blue Lock and is substituted out. Chigiri was so frustrated that he cries once he sits in the bench.

Chigiri is a diligent individual who takes care of his body and appearance, despite his injured knee. He is also known for his friendly nature, often talking casually with Kunigami and building trust with him on Team Z. After joining Team White in the Second Selection, Chigiri gets along well with Nagi, watching professional players' videos, testing traps, and making a mess in their bedroom. However, he is known to be antagonizing Barou, a common cultural practice among both genders.

Chilgiri's skills

Chigiri is a talented player with strong leg muscles and expert footwork, and is considered the fastest player in Blue Lock. Only Ryusei Shido, Eita Otoya, and Zantetsu Tsurugi can compete with his speed. Despite being rivaled by a few players, no one has been able to beat him in a direct contest of maximum speed.

Chigiri has even sped past Oliver Aiku, the #1 defender of the Japan U-20. His speed, combined with his perception and positioning awareness, allows him to choose the appropriate breakthrough point in an opponent's defense and speed through. He also has the ability to directly kick and follow the ball, resulting in wide dribbles that can break apart an enemy's formation.

While Chigiri may not have explosive acceleration like Zantetsu or Ryusei, he is by far faster over long distance, stated to cover 50m in 5.77 seconds. Chigiri makes use of this weapon by passing to himself, sending the ball a long distance ahead of him and running to pick it up. As a result, he is able to break through even the tightest and strongest of defenses with relative ease.

Chigiri is also able to utilize his speed in a defensive manner by quickly moving across the field to hound whoever is in possession of the ball. This pressure can force errors in opponents and easily allows Chigiri's team to set up traps. However, this tactic is incredibly draining on Chigiri's stamina as he cannot run for a long period of time.

