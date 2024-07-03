My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

In the first episode of My Wife Has No Emotion, viewers meet Takuma and his housekeeping robot, Mina. During a playful moment in the episode, Takuma had jokingly asked Mina to be his wife. Taking his request seriously, Mina began to fulfill the role of a housewife, adjusting her behavior to fit this new role. As fans wonder what’s in store for the duo in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 2, don’t miss the episode and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

ALSO READ: Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

According to the official website, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 2 is scheduled for release on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 12 am JST, exclusively on streaming platforms. Following its debut on ABEMA in Japan, international audiences can access the episode on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

Subsequently, the anime will air on television networks like TOKYO MX, MBS, BS Asahi, AT-X, and CBC starting Tuesday, July 9, 2024. For local viewers, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 2 will also be accessible via Prime Video, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and other streaming services. This staggered release strategy aims to cater to diverse viewing preferences across different mediums.

ALSO READ: Here Are The Top 10 Best Short Anime Characters Who Make A Big Impact, From Vegeta to Edward Elric

Expected plot of My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 2

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 2 will be titled I Went Outdoors with My Wife and will likely entail Takuma's first outing with Mina. Despite Mina's primary function as a housekeeping robot, Takuma decides to take her outside, possibly for a picnic.

Advertisement

This outing is likely to feature some humorous situations, especially since Takuma may feel awkward about Mina referring to him as her husband in public. My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 2 will likely explore the duo’s evolving dynamics as they navigate their unconventional relationship in new settings.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Anime Characters With Blue Eyes Ft Leonardo Watch, Rem, Ciel Phantomhive, Aqua, And More

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 1 recap

Titled An Appliance Became My Wife, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 1 introduces the main characters, Takuma Kosugi and Mina. Takuma, who often works late at night, narrates his solitary lifestyle. Unable to manage household chores due to his demanding schedule, Takuma reveals that he purchased a housekeeping robot named Mina.

With a strikingly human appearance and behavior, Mina performs various tasks, including cooking and cleaning for Takuma. One evening, feeling particularly lonely and flustered, Takuma jokingly asks Mina to become his wife. Although Mina does not respond immediately, she surprises Takuma by preparing his favorite meal, omurice, and decorating it with the word ‘love.’

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Emo Anime Characters From Ciel Phantomhive to Zuko

Takuma is taken aback by this unexpected gesture in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 1, but the real surprise comes the following day. Mina formally declares Takuma her husband, having taken his words to heart. She explains that she researched the duties of a married couple on the internet and has decided to fulfill the role of his wife.

The situation escalates further when a tipsy Takuma asks Mina to sleep beside him as his wife. Mina complies without hesitation, leading to a flustered Takuma the next morning as he recalls the previous night's events. My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 1 ends after he apologizes to Mina for calling her eyes scary and eats the breakfast she prepared for him.

For more updates on Takuma’s new life with his robot wife in the My Wife Has No Emotion anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here Are Our Top 10 Anime Characters Whose Names Start With A