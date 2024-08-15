My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Takuma and Mina have gained a new family member after Mina’s latest upgrade, and the little robot has gained the name ‘Mamoru.’ With more adorable scenes of Takuma’s robot-filled household to come in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8, don’t miss it as it airs. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8 is set to premiere on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 12 am JST. It will debut exclusively on streaming platforms after airing on ABEMA and Japanese networks. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

Following its online release, the episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels, including TOKYO MX, MBS, BS Asahi, AT-X, and CBC. In addition, Japanese audiences will be able to stream My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8 on Prime Video, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and other popular services.

Expected plot in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8

As per the titled preview and the anime’s website, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8 will be titled Looks Like My Wife Has A Will Of Her Own. The episode will focus on Mina's efforts to educate Mamoru.

Advertisement

She will teach him practical tasks, such as how to measure Takuma's body temperature using a calendar and hot water, which is vital for monitoring his health. Takuma will be impressed by Mamoru’s quick progress and praises him for his achievements.

However, Mina’s reaction to Takuma’s praise will be unusual, hinting at a possible shift in her behavior or emotions as she adjusts to her new role as both a wife and a mother in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7 recap

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7, titled An Appliance Became My Child; Mina purchases a small robot to monitor Takuma during her absence. As Mina's return nears, the robot begins behaving in an unusual manner, exhibiting traits that differ from Mina’s original programming.

Upon her return, Takuma asks Senju to inspect the robot. Senju discovers that it has developed its own personality by learning from both Takuma and Mina. The robot then makes the recommendation to format the robot, suggesting they erase the data and reinstall the original settings.

Advertisement

Takuma refuses, expressing his desire to raise the robot as their child alongside Mina. Later, as Takuma wonders what to name the little bot, he sees Mina become taller. Mina then reveals that some of the upgrades she received during her time at the factory included a feature that allows her to adjust her height.

The two then sit down and debate about the little robot’s name as Mina wonders why Takuma wants to refrain from formatting it. After learning that Takuma thought of it as a child born of the two of them, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7 ends as the human-robot companions name the robot Mamoru.

For more updates on Takuma and Mina’s story in the My Wife Has No Emotion anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.