My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7: Takuma Gets A New Family Member; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of the new quirky romance anime introduced a new robot named Senju, who, unlike the Super Mina, is of the same model as Mina. In My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7, with Mina setting off for maintenance and upgrades, Takuma will be left alone for the first time in a long time.

The upcoming episode is set introduce another new robot into Takuma’s environment, so don’t miss it as it drops. Keep reading to find out more about My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7’s release date, expected plot, where to watch and previous episode recap.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7 is scheduled for release on Saturday, August 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. It will be available exclusively on streaming platforms following its debut on ABEMA and networks in Japan. International viewers can catch the episode on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

After its online release, the episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV networks, including TOKYO MX, MBS, BS Asahi, AT-X, and CBC. Additionally, Japanese audiences can stream My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7 on Prime Video, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and other popular platforms.

Expected plot of My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7 will be titled An Appliance Became My Child, according to the anime’s official website and the title preview. The episode will explore how Takuma copes with Mina's absence, which has already spanned three days.

Despite Mina having prepared meals for him before leaving, Takuma will be seen indulging in unhealthy habits, eating things such as instant noodles, snacks, and beer. He will be enjoying a brief return to ‘single life,’ before receiving a package from the factory.

The package contains a small monitoring robot that Mina had ordered, likely to keep an eye on his unhealthy lifestyle. As the title suggests, the new robot will eventually become a part of Takuma's life in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 7, with the two adopting it as their child.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6 recap

Titled ‘My Wife Left Me (For Two Weeks),’ My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6 began with Takuma taking some photos with Mina as keepsakes before she leaves for her upgrade. Takuma suspects that Mina has chosen to become more like Super Mina, a more advanced model.

Later, Arisa Iida and her robot partner Senju arrive at Takuma’s home to escort Mina to the factory. As Takuma converses with Iida, Senju forces Mina to open her cranial compartment for inspection. Iida informs Takuma that any faulty parts or bugs found during the inspection might require a reset.

Takauma is against this, and realizing what Senju is doing, he panics and demands that the inspection stop in a loud voice. Senju uses her robotic arms restrain Takuma, which leads to the two humans apologizing to one another in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6.

Takuma reveals that Mina is like family to him, and Iida informs him that, due to company policy, they cannot erase any of Mina's data since she is now registered as a part of Takuma's family. Before they separate, Mina and Takuma share a few rather painful kisses. After she leaves, Takuma starts crying.

Outside, Senju speculates whether Takuma is committing fraud by registering Mina as family to receive free support, wondering if a Mina robot like her can be called family. Arisa then tells the bot that Senju is important to her in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6, causing the robot to experience shock.

Left alone, Takuma is troubled by nightmares about potential disasters that could occur during Mina's upgrade. My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6 concludes with Takuma waking up, questioning whether he should consider moving.

