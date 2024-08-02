My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6: Mina To Get Upgraded; Release Date, Streaming Details And More

Having made a new friend in Super Mina, our robot-man couple is about to see their lives change for the better as Mina sets off for an equipment upgrade in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, where to read, and a previous episode recap.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6: Release date and streaming details

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6 is set to be released on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 12 am JST, exclusively on streaming platforms. After its premiere on ABEMA in Japan, international viewers can watch the episode on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

Following this, the anime will air on television networks, including TOKYO MX, MBS, BS Asahi, AT-X, and CBC. For Japanese audiences, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6 will also be available on Prime Video, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Expected plot in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6

As per the title preview and the anime’s official website, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6 will be titled ‘My Wife Left Me (For Two Weeks).’ The episode is set to reveal the surprise order Mina placed previously. Fans can look forward to seeing Mina leave Takuma’s house for two weeks for an upgrade and routine maintenance.

As her departure approaches, an employee named Iida and his partner robot Senju will be seen visiting Takuma to provide support. They are astonished to learn about Mina’s role as Takuma’s ‘wife,’ coupled with her affectionate gestures, such as decorating an omelet with a heart. When they attempt to inspect Mina’s head, she firmly refuses in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 6.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 recap

Titled ‘A Wife’s Kiss is Powerful,’ My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 begins with Mina watching a television program where a man describes how a kiss from his wife invigorates him. Inspired, Mina wakes Takuma with a forceful kiss, though this only hurts him instead.

Takuma misinterprets the gesture, thinking Mina hit him. After being ‘kissed’ again, he understands what she is trying to do and explains that kissing should be gentle. He demonstrates this by kissing her on the lips. Takuma is disheartened in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 to learn that Mina’s face is encased in a resin shell and has very few sensors on it.

This meant that she could feel no sensations on her face. Remembering that she had more sensors on her hands, he kisses it, which elicits an odd reaction from Mina, whereby she exclaims and puts her hand up. Later, Super Mina arrives at the Kosugi residence, and Takuma discovers that Mina knew about her arrival.

Super Mina brings surprise gifts from Rihito’s mother as a token of gratitude for their time at the beach. Among the gifts is a Mina Series Catalog, which includes options for upgrading Mina. Takuma politely declines the upgrade, but Mina tears the catalog in half in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5. She reasons that as his wife, she gets half of his property.

Super Mina is delighted by this and leaves to meet up with Rihito outside. Mina uses her half of the catalog to secretly place an order. When asked what she ordered, she explained that she wanted to surprise Takuma, making up for a previous failed birthday surprise. My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 5 ends as Mina reminds Takuma that she will be gone for two weeks for the upgrade.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.