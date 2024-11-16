Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Natsume’s unexpectedly reunited with Matoba in the last episode of Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7. Despite their mistrust of him, Natsume and Madara find themselves compelled to collaborate with Matoba in order to address a new threat posed by a Yokai. Eventually, they put aside their reservations to confront the danger together.

Don’t miss Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7 as it releases, and keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot and more details.

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7 is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers may be able to watch it a day earlier, on Monday, November 18, 2024.

In Japan, the episode will air simultaneously on Osaka TV, Tokyo TV, Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, TV Kyushu Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV. AT-X will broadcast the episode at a later time. For international audiences, Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, as well as on U-NEXT and Netflix in select regions.

Expected plot in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7 will be titled ‘The Two Who Dislike Each Other,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will shift focus to Natsume’s friend, Taki. Natsume hears troubling rumors involving Taki and decides to offer her support.

Taki seems concerned about her older brother, Yu, who has recently returned from college. Although Yu is often away from home, his actions leave Taki uneasy. The siblings have a complicated relationship; Taki’s fondness for her Yokai-loving grandfather contrasts sharply with Yu’s pragmatic, reality-driven mindset, creating tension between them.

In an effort to help bridge the gap between the siblings, Natsume and Nyanko-Sensei visit the Taki household. Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7 is expected to explore the dynamics within Taki’s family and how Natsume’s involvement may influence their interactions.

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 6 recap

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 6 is titled ‘The Abandoned Station, Two Wheels.’ The episode sees Natsume and Nyanko-Sensei seek shelter from the rain at an old bus stop and unexpectedly encounter Matoba Seiji.

Matoba, the head of a prominent exorcist clan, reveals that he is being hunted by a Yokai that targets exorcists during rainstorms. To protect them, he gives Natsume a birdcage cover, which hides them from the Yokai’s sight when it appears.

The next day, Natsume revisits the Hakozaki mansion to assist Beniko in investigating the mysterious presences she senses, even though she lacks spiritual powers. During their conversation, Natsume inquires if Beniko knows anything about his maternal grandfather in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 6, but she has no information.

Outside, he and Nyanko-Sensei find mirror fragments near a tree and run into Matoba again. Matoba explains that these fragments are traps to capture a Yokai seeking revenge on his clan for breaking a promise.

By using the fragments, Natsume and Matoba disable a doll Yokai, ultimately tricking the vengeful Yokai into consuming it. This encounter gives Natsume a deeper understanding of the challenges the Matoba clan faces in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 6.

