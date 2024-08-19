Attack On Titan: The Last Attack Release Date Announced With Visual Trailer; DEETS

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack On Titan Anime and Manga

The franchise is back with a brand new film titled ‘Attack On Titan: The Last Attack’ which is all set to release in theaters this year. Fans expecting new content will be slightly disappointed as The Last Attack compiles the final episodes from both parts of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters, which is the series finale.

The visuals will be enhanced for the cinematic experience, with audio being upgraded to a 5.1 surround sound experience. The movie’s runtime has been confirmed to be 145 minutes. Details regarding the new visuals are unknown but the new trailer for Attack On Titan: The Last Attack does feature improved quality when compared to the anime adaption.

Attack On Titan: The Last Attack will be released on November 8, 2024, with Yuichiro Hayashi directing the film. Hayashi-san revealed that he drew the storyboards for THE FINAL CHAPTERS and having to experience it in a theatre is a dream come true for him. Attack On Titan: The Last Attack is the third compilation movie from the franchise.

The movie is set to theatrically release in Japan but there have been no updates regarding other regions. Given the popularity, it’s likely the film will see a global release at some point. Attack On Titan, aka Shingeki no Kyojin is based on the manga series written by Hajime Isayama which premiered in 2013.

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the last of humanity lives behind walls to protect themselves from giant humanoid Titans. In Attack On Titan: The Last Attack we get to see the elite Warrior Unit go against the Survey Corps, with each fighting to protect their ideals. Meanwhile, Eren Yeager comes up with a devious plan to free his homeland of all enemies.

It will be interesting to see how well the scenes are adapted for the big screen, especially The Rumbling. With Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, among others returning to theaters in Japan, anticipation is high for AOT fans. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Attack On Titan franchise!

