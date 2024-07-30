Top 10 Strongest Characters in Attack on Titan: From Eren Jaeger to Levi Ackerman

Attack on Titan has captivated audiences with its intense storyline, jaw-dropping battles, and unforgettable characters. One of the highlights of the series is its diverse and charismatic characters, all of whom possess incredible strength and resilience.

However, there are certain characters who surpass the others in terms of both mental and physical powers, effortlessly overpowering them and displaying the ability to face entire armies or numerous Titans on their own. So, let’s explore the ten strongest characters of the series who have left an enduring mark on us.

1. Eren Jaeger

Eren Jaeger is undoubtedly the strongest character in the series. Starting as a fiery young boy with a fierce hatred for Titans, Eren’s journey evolves into one of the most complex arcs in anime history. By the abilities of the Founding, Attack, and War Hammer Titans, Eren grows into a force of unyielding destruction.

His transformation from a hot-blooded young man to a clever tactician who would do anything to achieve freedom is impeccable. Eren’s strength lies not only in his Titan powers but in his strong determination to make the world a better place, even if it means becoming the villain in the journey.

2. Mikasa Ackerman

Well, if Eren is the storm, then Mikasa is the ground that keeps standing still no matter how strong the storm is. Her strength is incredibly high due to her Ackerman ancestry, which provides her remarkable physical prowess and fighting skills.

However, there is something more to Mikasa that makes her even more powerful, and that is the unwavering love and loyalty she has for Eren. She is a one-woman army, moving like a ballerina while slicing through the Titans with sharp precision. Mikasa can be seen as unemotional and obedient, but she is, in fact, loyal, devoted and strong-willed to protect the people close to her.

3. Levi Ackerman

Levi Ackerman, the name alone is enough to make shivers run down the spine of both Titans and humans. Despite his rather puny frame, he is quite the fighter, with extraordinary abilities. Levi’s blade swims in the air cutting through Titans as if they were mere flies.

Raised in the underground, Levi's past is one with hardship and loss. This adversity transformed him into the formidable warrior we know. Despite his rough exterior, Levi holds a deep sense of duty along with a hidden soft side, when it comes to his comrades, making him a leader who inspires both fear and unwavering loyalty.

4. Annie Leonhart

One cannot forget Annie Leonhart when it comes to the strongest characters in Attack on Titan. She is a culmination of mystery and menace, a warrior like no other, having trained intensely in Marley.

Annie’s Titan form is a terror on the battlefield, with her hardened skin and lethal martial arts prowess. Yet, it’s her complex personality that intrigues, a reluctant soldier torn between duty and a longing for a normal life. Her silence speaks volumes, and every action she takes is calculated with cold precision, making her a character who’s as fascinating as she is fearsome.

5. Zeke Jaeger

Zeke Jaeger is Eren's half-brother and the holder of the Beast Titan. He is intellectually brilliant and physically mighty. He has the ability to transform humans into Titans and possesses a great strategic mind, making him truly formidable.

His baseball-inspired throwing arm is strong enough to turn the battlefield into a slaughterhouse. However, beneath the terrifying exterior of this Titan lies a man, who is moved by his warped sense of salvation and carries the heavy weight of his tragic past.

6. Reiner Braun

Reiner Braun’s strength makes him one of the strongest characters in the series. Being an Armored Titan, his body is like an impenetrable fortress. Through his journey Reiner grapples with his dual identity as a warrior of Marley and a soldier among the Survey Corps.

His fierce resilience adds to the remarkable significance of his character . Reiner, struggling with his sense of duty and desire for redemption, proves that his strength is in his inner battles as much as in his Titan form.

7. Erwin Smith

Erwin Smith is a man whose strength is not in the amount of Titan he killed, but in his nearly unbending will and great leadership vision. As commander of the Survey Corps, he commands soldiers to stare at death eye-to-eye, showcasing his strategic thinking and strong determination.

In his pursuit of the truth about the Titans, Erwin makes unimaginable sacrifices. His ability to rally his troops and lead them into the face of death is a proof of his extraordinary will power and strength.

8. Armin Arlert

Armin Arlert may not hold the most power physically, but he is a man whose intellect and mastery of strategy make him invariably useful. More than anything, it's in his mind that truly sets him apart. By using his ability to devise elaborate plans, he saved many lives.

Armin’s strength lies in his empathy and his unwavering belief in the potential goodness of humanity. His gentle nature and sharp intellect make him one of the best characters in the series.

9. Ymir Fritz

Ymir Fritz is the creator of all Titans. She was responsible for bringing other Titans into existence, and for building the Eldia to its glory. She was the first human to transform into a Titan, as the one who gained the original Titan power and changed history.

Ymir’s strength is unparalleled, holding the power of all nine Titans. Her legacy is a haunting reminder of the burden of power and the cycle of suffering and salvation. Ymir’s tragic tale is the foundation of the Attack on Titan saga.

10. Kenny Ackerman

Kenny Ackerman, known as Kenny the Ripper, is drenched in blood and mystery. His Ackerman lineage grants him incredible abilities that rival even Levi’s. Kenny’s ruthlessness and cunning mind make him a formidable opponent.

However, beneath his savage exterior lies a man who is driven by a desperate quest for power and a complicated relationship with his past. Kenny’s strength lies in his brutal efficiency and fierce battle prowess.

Strength in the world of Attack on Titan is expressed in many ways, through physical might, intellectual brilliance, and unyielding resolution to the power of love and loyalty. Each character mentioned above represents a different kind of strength, making them unforgettable figures in this equally unforgettable story.