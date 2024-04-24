Land of the Lustrous Chapter 108: Manga Ending Gets Finale PV; Release Date & More to Know
Land of the Lustrous Chapter 108 is set to be the finale of the series. And ahead of its release, the makers have released a promotional teaser for the readers. Here's all you need to know about it. READ.
Land of the Lustrous Manga is all set to bid farewell to its readers within a short span of time. Ever since the announcement of its finale, the speculations of the ending have been pouring in from all ends. Ahead of the finale, the makers released the first pv of the last chapter. Here is all you need to know about Land of the Lustrous Chapter 108.
Land of the Lustrous Manga Ending Teaser Video
It is a rare occurrence that promotional videos for manga content are released in the public domain. But eyeing the popularity and readership of Land of the Lustrous, the fans of this manga were served with a video updating fans on the final chapter. The 32-second video takes a look at some of the panels from the manga and also the penultimate events that led to the finale.
And so, the video closes with the logo of the manga and the date of release of Chapter 108. You can check out the video right here:
Land of the Lustrous Chapter 108 Release Date & Where to Read
As per the update, the final chapter of Haruko Ichikawa's Land of the Lustrous manga, titled "Houseki no Kuni" in Japanese, is set to release on April 25, 2024. The chapter will be available to read in the June issue of Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as it comes.
Chapter 107 Recap
The title of Land of the Lustrous Chapter 107 was 'At the End.' This chapter started with a piece of Phosphophyllite falling off and the rest of their body getting destroyed in the sun. Next up, it shows that Phos was still thinking about the rest of his teammates.
By the end of the chapter, we see that Phos' disintegration has led to a new gem emerging all of a sudden. And so, they decide to make an emergency landing on a planet with beautiful gemstone flowers. It will be interesting to see what the finale looks like after this point. All the relevant updates will be added to this section as they come.
*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.
