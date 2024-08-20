One Piece Chapter 1124 To Reveal The Revolutionary Army’s Movements; Release Date, Where To Read And More

One Piece has officially wrapped up the Egghead Island Arc, and fans are now looking forward to the next phase of the Straw Hats Pirates’ journey. As Luffy and his crew head towards Elbaf, the upcoming chapter is likely to update us on the global events as well.

With a major conflict brewing among various factions, excitement is ramping up among fans, with great anticipation for what comes next. Don’t miss One Piece Chapter 1124 as it releases, and keep reading to find out when the chapter is out, what to expect from it, where to read it, and a recap of the previous chapter as well.

One Piece Chapter 1124: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1124 will be released on Monday, August 26, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can expect to access it on Sunday, August 25, with release times adjusted to individual regions and time zones.

To read One Piece Chapter 1124, fans can visit official platforms such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, fans can access the upcoming chapter through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. Physical copies will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 39.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1124

One Piece Chapter 1124 may shift focus to the Revolutionary Army, who have been pivotal so far in the Final Saga. As the Revolutionary Army has declared war and put Mary Geoise under siege, it’s likely that the chapter will depict their impending confrontation with the God's Knights.

Meanwhile, the Straw Hat Pirates are now en route to Elbaf, a journey that might conclude soon, given its short distance from Egghead. As Luffy recovers from the effects of Gear 5, the crew could receive more information about Elbaf, possibly through interactions with Dorry and Brogy.

Additionally, the Yonko’s movements, including Blackbeard, Buggy, and Shanks, may be addressed in One Piece Chapter 1124 as they pursue their own agendas. The chapter may also touch on the World Government’s response to Joy Boy’s resurgence, hinting at the onset of the Great Cleansing.

One Piece Chapter 1123 recap

Titled The Void Fortnight, One Piece Chapter 1123 begins righter the immense Haki is released by Emet, knocking out the entire Marine fleet near Egghead Island, including the Vice Admirals. Even Seraphim S-Snake, trapped in a Seastone Bubble, fails to alert Pomsky about the Straw Hat Pirates' escape.

The Giants note that this Haki surpasses Shanks in power despite lacking hostility. Since the Iron Giant helped them escape, Luffy yells thanks to Emet, though the robot had already powered down again. Dorry and Brogy seize the opportunity to set the course for Elbaf.

We then see Sanji, unsettled by Dr. Vegapunk's earlier words, approach the scientist’s body and question the veracity of his claims. One Piece Chapter 1123 then depicts a flashback that reveals that two weeks earlier, Vegapunk, Shaka, and Pythagoras detected irregular energy use from their power plant.

This made them realize that a portion of the Mother Flame had been stolen. Suspecting one of the Satellites, they activate ‘stealth mode’ to conceal their actions. A week later, Pythagoras identifies York as the culprit.

They find out that she had manipulated data and used Sea Beast Weapons alongside a white Den Den Mushi to spy on them. York’s betrayal becomes evident in One Piece Chapter 1123 when Vegapunk learns that she informed the World Government of his study of the Void Century.

Vegapunk, burdened by guilt, believes that York handed the Mother Flame to the World Government, leading to the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom. Disagreeing with Shaka's suggestion to flee, Vegapunk decides to stay, hoping to expose the truth about the World Government.

He records a message revealing their secrets, erasing his memories of the last two weeks to protect the plan. One Piece Chapter 1123 ends in the present; as the pirates celebrate their trip to Elbaf, Vegapunk’s wish for the Straw Hats to find the One Piece is heard.

