One Piece Chapter 1123: Straw Hats To Begin Sailing To Elbaf; Release Date, Where To Read And More

With the Egghead Island Arc nearing its end, it's time for the Straw Hat Pirates to embark on a new journey as they sail for Elbaf. In the previous chapter, the Straw Hats successfully departed Egghead Island.

However, fans will have to wait a bit longer as One Piece Chapter 1123 will only be released after Japan’s Obon holidays. Keep reading to find out all the details on the chapter's release, what to expect next, and more.

One Piece Chapter 1123: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1122 is scheduled to launch on Monday, August 19, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can expect to access it on Sunday, August 18, during daylight hours, depending on their time zone. Fans should check local timings to confirm availability.

To read One Piece Chapter 1122, fans can visit official platforms such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, fans can access Chapter 1123 through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1123

One Piece Chapter 1123 will likely see the various global reactions to the end of Vegapunk's broadcast. The chapter will likely take readers around the world, revealing the responses of several key characters and world leaders. The Straw Hat Pirates may be seen having discussions about Vegapunk's broadcast or the state of characters like Kuma.

The crew will likely begin setting he course for Elbaf this episode, and as the island is said to be close to Egghead, this may not take very long. One Piece Chapter 1123 is also likely to provide insights into Imu and the Elders, now back in the Holy Land of Mary Geoise, with more on the World Government’s next steps after their failure on Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1122 recap

Titled Time Is Right, One Piece Chapter 1122 opens with the world’s reaction to Dr. Vegapunk, who shocks them by claiming that the fate of the world rests on pirates. This statement sparks fear among civilians, who worry that their countries might sink, while pirates are thrilled at the prospect of claiming the One Piece.

The Marines, outraged by Vegapunk’s words, react strongly. In the Marine hospital, Koby thinks about his conversation with Luffy about becoming the Pirate King. He realizes that Luffy's dream could make the entire world bow to him and resolves to stop him, declaring that he cannot let Luffy achieve his goal.

On Karai Bari Island, Buggy addresses his Cross Guild subordinates, inspiring them by saying they will make the world theirs. This rouses enthusiasm among his followers. Meanwhile, Catarina Devon contacts Blackbeard, inquiring about Caribou's fate in One Piece Chapter 1122. Blackbeard decides to hear Caribou out, but warns that if the information is not useful, he will kill him.

Back on Egghead Island, Gorosei member Saint Topman Warcury attacks Emet, destroying the Broadcast Den Den Mushi and abruptly ending Vegapunk's message. The Straw Hats continue falling through the air with Nusjuro, who has fully recovered, in pursuit.

Emet, thinking back to his conversation with Joy Boy, apologizes for mistaking Luffy for Joy Boy and expresses regret for not being able to make Joy Boy king. When Luffy introduces himself, Emet hears the name ‘D.’ in One Piece Chapter 1122 and giggles as he is reminded of Joy Boy. Emet then undoes a knot within his body, releasing an immensely powerful blast of Conqueror's Haki.

This blast is so strong that it knocks out numerous Marines and forces the Five Elders back to their human forms before sending Warcury, Nusjuro, and Peter back to the Room of Authority in Mary Geoise, where Mars is also present. Imu, nearly collapsing from the intensity, curses Joy Boy’s name.

The Thousand Sunny finally lands on the water, and the crew, along with the Giant Warrior Pirates' ship, begins to sail away from Egghead Island. As Saturn, the only Elder left in One Piece Chapter 1122, stares at Emet, the robot recalls his past with Joy Boy. Joy Boy had told Emet that he would seal his most powerful Haki within him.

He tells him this is only to be released when Emet was in mortal danger or needed to protect someone. Although Emet feared being lonely, this promise reassured Emet that even after Joy Boy’s death, he would still be with him. One Piece Chapter 1122 ends with Emet lying on the shore, his lights dimming as he remembers Joy Boy’s words.

