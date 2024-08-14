One Piece Chapter 1123 Brief SPOILERS Out: Flashback Reveals Vegapunk’s Contingency Plan; Discover More Here

With the Five Elders having been sent back to Mary Geoise in the last chapter, fans have been excitedly looking forward the release of the upcoming chapter to find out what happens next. Fortunately, the One Piece Chapter 1123 brief spoilers have been released recently by the renowned leaked Pew (@pewpiece), so fans can now get a glimpse of the next chapter.

The spoilers have revealed that the upcoming chapter will entail a flashback into two weeks prior to the events occurring on Egghead Island, revealing his plans for the future. Keep reading to find out the specifics of how Vegapunk’s broadcast came into being as well as his parting words to Sanji in the following One Piece Chapter 1123 brief spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1123 brief spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1123 brief spoilers that have recently released, the upcoming chapter will be titled The 2 Empty Weeks. The chapter’s cover sees a continuation of Yamato's pilgrimage across Wano.

This time, Yamato is shown sharing a meal with the children who previously threw rocks at him. The spoilers then shift to the present, focusing on Egghead Island, where a surprising development has occurred. All the Marines on the island, including the Vice Admirals, have been knocked out.

This is particularly surprising given that Vice Admirals like Doll were shown in Chapter 1122 to be barely resisting Joy Boy's Conqueror's Haki. The fact that they are now incapacitated hints at the overwhelming power of the Haki unleashed on the island.

The One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers’ attention then shifts to the Giant Warrior Pirates' ship, where Dorry and Brogy are seen discussing the recent surge of Conqueror's Haki. They theorize that the Haki they felt might be even stronger than Shanks', which is a significant statement considering Shanks' reputation as one of the strongest Haki users in the series.

This comparison not only elevates the mysterious Haki's power but also reinforces Shanks' status in the One Piece world. Meanwhile, both the Giant Warrior Pirates' ship and the Thousand Sunny set sail for Elbaf, marking the next destination in the Straw Hat Pirates' journey.

Sanji is seen looking at Dr. Vegapunk's lifeless body in the One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers. While the specifics of his expression aren't detailed, it can be inferred that Sanji is deeply affected by the loss of the brilliant scientist.

The chapter then moves into a flashback taking place two weeks prior. The flashback begins with Vegapunk Shaka noticing anomalies in the laboratory data, prompting him to share his concerns with Dr. Vegapunk and Vegapunk Pythagoras.

Together, they deduce that there is a traitor among the Vegapunks. They initially suspect Lilith, but eventually discover that York is the true turncoat. Dr. Vegapunk reflects on the creation of York, admitting that using ‘greed’ as her foundational emotion was a mistake in the One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers.

This insight comes too late, as a week later, they learn of the Lulusia Kingdom's destruction, making them realize that their situation is dire with no possibility of escape. In response, Dr. Vegapunk, Shaka, and Pythagoras begin devising a counterattack.

One key element of their plan involves modifying the ancient robot Emet to conceal a Transmission Transponder Snail and recording a video message for a broadcast. To protect their plan from York, they delete the last two weeks of their memories in the One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers.

Afterwards, Dr. Vegapunk discovers a message left by himself that reads, "Have faith in yourself and die." As the flashback concludes, the spoilers return to the present, where the Giant Warrior Pirates, Usopp, and Luffy are celebrating their impending journey to Elbaf.

Usopp is particularly excited, exclaiming, "To the land of my dream!! ELBAF!!" The One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers end with Sanji remembering Dr. Vegapunk's final words to him back on Egghead Island: "About the One Piece... I want your crew to get it!!" The spoilers also state that there will be no break next week.

For more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.