One Piece Chapter 1123 Spoilers Out: Vegapunks Erase Their Memory As Straw Hats Sail For Elbaf; DEETS

The upcoming chapter was expected to reveal the end of the Egghead Arc, and the One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers did not disappoint. The spoilers revealed the Straw Hats and Giant Pirates’ celebrations as they leave Egghead, as well as a flashback that explains how Dr. Vegapunk put together the broadcast.

One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers that are out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘The 2-Week Void’ or ‘The Void Fortnight,’ depending on the translation. The chapter begins with a continuation of Yamato's pilgrimage across Wano, captured in the cover story.

This time, Denjiro punishes the kids who threw rocks at Yamato by making them eat together and become friends, showcasing the ongoing theme of reconciliation and unity. The spoilers then move to Egghead Island, where all the Marines, including the Vice Admirals, have fainted.

This leaves S-Snake, still trapped inside a bubble, desperately trying to wake them up so they can pursue Luffy and his crew. Meanwhile, Gear 5 Luffy is seen thanking Emet, the Giant Robot, for its help. There is no response from Emet, indicating that the robot may have met its end.

Dorry and Brogy, observing the scene, comment on the overwhelming power of the Conqueror’s Haki, suggesting it might be even stronger than Shanks' Haki. The One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers then show the Thousand Sunny and the Giant Warrior Pirates' ship setting sail together for Elbaf.

We see a few glimpses of the people onboard: Bonney, in her true form, is sleeping on top of her father, Kuma, while Zoro relaxes and Usopp cries with joy as he greets Dorry and Brogy. Luffy, back on the Sunny, is seen lying on Nami’s lap in his wrinkled post-Gear 5 form, visibly exhausted from the recent battle.

Meanwhile, Sanji is depicted standing alone on the Giant Warrior Pirates' ship in the One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers, looking somberly at Dr. Vegapunk’s body lying on a futon. He expresses discomfort with what Vegapunk had said to him earlier.

He then thinks about the strange and alarming things he overheard during the broadcast. The spoilers then transition to a flashback from two weeks ago, where Shaka, one of the Vegapunks, discovers a major change in the data from the Mother Flame power plant.

He shares this information with Dr. Vegapunk and Vegapunk Pythagoras in One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers, pointing out that the energy being used on the Seraphim has been gradually increasing. If this change is a mistake, it could be a serious issue, as it suggests a large amount of energy has been stolen.

This leads the trio to suspect that the culprit is one of the Vegapunks, with Dr. Vegapunk wondering if it is Lilith, the Vegapunk of ‘Evil,’ who is responsible. To keep their investigation secret, the three Vegapunks decide to put their brains on ‘Stealth Mode,’ ensuring that the traitor wouldn't realize they were being tracked.

Over the next week, they investigate and eventually discover that York is the culprit in One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers. It turns out that York had uploaded fake memories to Punk Records and manipulated both the Transmission Transponder Snail videos as well as the Sea Beast Weapons.

Dr. Vegapunk laments his decision to create York using the emotion of ‘greed,’ acknowledging it as a grave mistake. Through recovered data, they listen to a recorded conversation between York and the Five Elders, revealing York's betrayal and her communication with Mary Geoise.

Dr. Vegapunk realizes that the CP0 agents had been frequenting Egghead due to this as well. He then deduces that York stole a portion of the Mother Flame and delivered it to the World Government, further complicating the situation in One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers.

This information leads him to conclude that the World Government now possesses an Ancient Weapon. Shaka suggests capturing York themselves, but Dr. Vegapunk believes it's too late. York has already proved her worth to the World Government.

He also states that the rest of the Vegapunks will be eliminated for learning too much about the Void Century. As a precaution, Dr. Vegapunk instructs them to prepare a ship for the inhabitants of Egghead to escape in One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers.

However, he knows that the Vegapunks themselves will not be able to escape, as the Marines have already been ordered to arrest them. Dr. Vegapunk emphasizes the importance of using the technology Ohara lacked to broadcast their voice far and wide.

He mentions the ‘Kumofuto,’ a machine to create ‘island clouds,’ which he believes will be a decisive factor in a future where the world might sink. He begins modifying Emet's body to house the Transmission Transponder Snail in One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers, all the while keeping York in the dark about his true intentions.

Two days before the present events, the trio who discovered York's treachery recorded a message for the worldwide broadcast. The three then wiped their memories to ensure their plan would remain hidden.

When they wake up, they find a letter from Dr. Vegapunk himself, telling Vegapunk to have faith in himself and die. After a brief interaction with the satellites where Vegapunk finds out about the events that transpired over the week – not including York’s betrayal – the spoilers return to the present.

On the Thousand Sunny and the Elbaf ship, both crews are celebrating their departure to the land of giants. Usopp is especially thrilled, finally realizing his dream of going to Elbaf. However, Luffy, still in his wrinkled form, is unable to join the celebration.

The One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers conclude with Dr. Vegapunk's earlier words to Sanji echoing through the scene, expressing his hope that the Straw Hat crew will be the ones to find the One Piece. The spoilers also state that there will be no break scheduled for next week.

