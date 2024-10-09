One Piece Chapter 1129 Brief Spoilers Unmask Sun God; A Familiar Face Revealed To Be Behind Crew’s Kidnapping

Fans were expecting the One Piece Chapter 1129 brief spoilers to clarify the Straw Hats’ mysterious predicament, as well as reveal the Sun God’s identity. Fortunately for fans, reputable spoiler source @pewpiece has leaked details, confirming these expectations.

With the Sun God’s true motivations revealed as well, fans cannot wait for more information on the chapter. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers, the upcoming chapter is titled ‘Live Doll.’ The cover features Yamato meeting Otama and Shinobu in Amigasa Village, Kuri. The three seem to be engaged in some sort of activity, though the spoilers do not reveal more details about their encounter at this point.

The chapter then begins with the Straw Hats facing a major threat from the Sun God, later revealed as ‘Road,’ a member of the New Giant Warrior Pirates. Road traps the crew in a massive iron net, restricting their movement and putting them in immediate danger.

However, Zoro and Sanji quickly step up and, using powerful unnamed attacks, manage to shatter the net, freeing the crew from Road’s trap. Nami then takes charge in the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers, using the map she found earlier to explain the layout of the LEGO Kingdom.

The map’s details help the crew better understand their environment, allowing them to navigate through the mysterious diorama kingdom. The chapter then explains Road’s backstory through a flashback.

Road, once part of Hajrudin’s Giant Warrior Pirates, disagrees with Hajrudin’s decision to join the Straw Hat Grand Fleet after the Dressrosa arc. This ideological rift explains why Road kidnapped part of the Straw Hat crew in the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers.

He holds strong grievances against Hajrudin’s alliance with Luffy and the Straw Hats, believing that the New Giant Warrior Pirates should not have aligned with the Grand Fleet. It is also revealed how the Straw Hats were captured.

The Thousand Sunny inadvertently sailed through a “sleeping mist area,” rendering the crew unconscious. This made it easier for Road and Muginn, a giant crow, to capture the ship and its crew members in the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers.

Muginn’s involvement in seizing the ship remains somewhat unclear, but this plot point will potentially be revealed in Chapter 1130. Toward the end of the spoilers, the battle escalates, and Nami and Zeus launch a massive thunderbolt attack aimed directly at Road.

Their powerful strike lands with precision, just as Luffy uses Gear 4 to smash through a nearby wall, seemingly creating a path for the crew to escape or uncover more secrets about their situation. The One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers conclude by stating that there is no break scheduled for the following week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.