One Piece Chapter 1128 Delayed: Straw Hats To Investigate Bigstein Castle; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece has officially started, and fans are excited to see Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates further explore this giant country. After over two decades of anticipation, Eiichiro Oda has finally delivered this incredible storyline, and the initial chapters have been impressive.

Fans are now looking forward One Piece Chapter 1128 to discover what the Straw Hats will do next in Elbaf, though they will have to wait due the manga’s scheduled break. Keep reading to find out the new release date, expected plot and more details.

One Piece Chapter 1128: Release date and where to read

As the series is on a one-week break, One Piece Chapter 1128 will be out on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, October 6, for most international readers. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access One Piece Chapter 1128 through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two will offer free access to the chapter, while the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the manga. The chapter will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 45.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1128

One Piece Chapter 1128 will likely see the Straw Hat Pirates' East Blue members continue exploring the mysterious Bigstein Castle in Elbaf. Having reunited, Nami, Usopp, Luffy, Sanji, and Zoro will likely investigate how they arrived in Elbaf and why they were dressed in Viking attire without recollection.

A key point of interest in One Piece Chapter 1128 is the mention of a Sun God in Elbaf, distinct from Luffy's Sun God Nika. This potential new character, possibly the goddess Sol, may be introduced soon, possibly leading to a meeting with Luffy.

One Piece Chapter 1127 recap

One Piece Chapter 1127, titled ‘Adventure in the Mysterious Kingdom,’ takes place in Elbaf, where chaos ensues as the Giants struggle to put out a fire threatening Yggdrasil, the World Tree. Adding to the confusion, injured giant bees fall from the tree.

Meanwhile, the Giants also lament the fall of their revered Ear God. Elsewhere, Nami finds herself inside Bigstein Castle, where she defeats a giant bee with Zeus’s help. Disoriented and scared, she searches for her crewmates.

She encounters Usopp, but both are attacked by a giant cat. Despite briefly subduing the cat, it transforms into a lion, escalating the danger. Usopp theorizes in One Piece Chapter 1127 that they’re hallucinating after drinking a strong Elbafian alcohol.

The lion pushes them off a ledge before being swiftly defeated by Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji. After the battle, Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Nami, and Usopp regroup in their Viking outfits, though Nami remains confused about their location and situation.

