One Piece Chapter 1129: Sun God’s Identity Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The Straw Hats have discovered that the ‘Land Of The Gods’ that they found themselves in is actually a giant illusion that has been meticulously crafted by a giant the people called the Sun God. Now, as the Alabasta crew flees from the humongous threat, fans are more eager than ever to find out what happens next.

Keep reading to learn the release date of One Piece Chapter 1129, the expected plot, where to read the chapter, and a recap of the previous chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1129: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1129 is slated for release on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means it will be available during the day on October 13. Be aware that the release time may vary depending on time zone differences.

Fans can find One Piece Chapter 1129 on official platforms like Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription for full access. Additionally, fans can get the chapter in print in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 46.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1129

One Piece Chapter 1129 will likely see the Straw Hats escaping the diorama as they smash through the mirror and reach the other side of the cage. This will give them the opportunity to fully explore their surroundings and discover their true location.

The chapter may confirm that they are not in Elbaf, but instead trapped on a ship, explaining the bizarre nature of the diorama. The identity of the Sun God may be revealed as one of the Holy Knights, responsible for capturing the Straw Hats.

This could also explain the Sun God’s motivation for keeping the crew and the nature of their confinement, raising the stakes for their impending confrontation in One Piece Chapter 1129.

One Piece Chapter 1128 recap

One Piece Chapter 1128, titled RPG, begins after the Straw Hat crew jump down from Bigstein Castle, where they find themselves in a LEGO-like kingdom with an enormous Yggdrasil tree. Zoro explains how he ended up here and found Luffy fighting a giant rabbit.

Meanwhile, Usopp reveals they aren’t in Elbaf, given the human-sized outfits. On their way to town, the crew meets a man who tells them they are in the Land of Gods, ruled by the Sun God and other divine beings.

Despite warnings to avoid the Sun God’s temple, Luffy, excited, rushes toward it. He crashes into a giant mirror, revealing that the LEGO kingdom is a diorama in a giant’s room. After freeing Chopper, they realize they are trapped in a model designed for giants.

As Luffy battles the guards in Gear 5, the Sun God appears, enraged, while the Straw Hats flee with Iskat’s help. One Piece Chapter 1128 ends as the Straw Hats run through the diorama with the Sun God in tow.

