One Piece Chapter 1128 Spoilers OUT: Sun God To Chase Straw Hats As Their Illusion Of ‘Elbaf’ Breaks; DEETS

The Elbaf Arc is now in full swing, with the Straw Hats’ East Blue crew exploring the mysterious land they now find themselves in. With the One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers that have been recently leaked online, fans have learnt more about the nature of ‘Bigstein Castle,’ as well as where the Straw Hats have found themselves.

Keep reading get a sneak peek into the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1128 and its plot.

One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘RPG,’ and will open with a vibrant color spread showing the crew dressed in wizard costumes, flying on broomsticks as they are followed by a massive purple dragon that has its mouth open.

The chapter then picks up at ‘Bigstein Castle,’ where Sanji carries Nami as they, along with Luffy, Zoro, and Usopp, leap down to the land below. What awaits them is an odd sight—the entire kingdom is made of LEGO blocks, and a massive Yggdrasil tree stands at the center.

Zoro explains that he had awoken on the other side of town and, following the commotion, found Luffy battling a giant rabbit. Usopp, recovering from being nearly devoured by a giant cat in the One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers, points out that this kingdom can’t be Elbaf, as the giant warrior outfits are regular-sized.

Advertisement

The crew decides to investigate the so-called “giant town” to uncover more information about their predicament. On the way, they meet a bearded man in giant garb, riding a large grasshopper. He reveals that they are in the “Land of the Gods,” which is ruled by three beings: the “Ear God” (the giant rabbit Luffy defeated), the “Spike God” (a hedgehog), and “Iskat,” the giant cat ruling the castle.

The bearded man casually mentions that the Ear God is being burned outside the town—prompting Luffy to nearly confess that he was responsible, only for Usopp to silence him quickly in the One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers.

The bearded man warns them not to approach the other side of the castle, as it houses the “Sun God’s Temple,” guarded by vicious creatures. Upon hearing this, Luffy’s curiosity gets the better of him, and he dashes toward the temple, with Zoro following close behind.

Advertisement

Sanji scolds Zoro for always following Luffy’s impulsive actions in the One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers, telling him to think things through for once. As Luffy runs, he notices something odd—the road seems endlessly long, and the kingdom appears to stretch out far more than it should.

Suddenly, he crashes into something invisible, shattering what is revealed to be a giant one-way mirror. The sky and landscape that the crew had been seeing are mere reflections, and the true nature of their surroundings is exposed.

The entire LEGO kingdom is revealed to be a model in the One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers, a diorama placed inside a giant’s room. The Straw Hats are astonished as they discover they’ve been inside a glass-covered cage, which from the inside looks like a world but from the outside resembles a fish tank.

The room itself is full of furniture, a giant sewing machine, scattered LEGO pieces, and more. Luffy, having fallen to the floor after breaking through the mirror, marvels at the absurdity of the situation. Amidst their shock, the crew hears a familiar voice—Chopper, who is trapped on a giant wooden table.

Advertisement

Zoro quickly frees him, and an emotional Chopper tearfully hugs Nami in the One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers. As they assess the room, Usopp and Zoro comment that the Sun God might be quite particular, given the room’s contents, which seem crafted for human-sized figures.

Two giant creatures then enter the room—a massive snake named “Hilmungandr” and a raven called “Muginn,” both references to Norse mythology. Luffy and the others engage in battle, wreaking havoc as they destroy parts of the room and set it ablaze.

Luffy, in his Gear 5 form, joyously takes on the snake, using his “Gomu Gomu no Dawn Pistol” to defeat it, while Zoro dispatches the giant raven. Meanwhile, the ‘Sun God,’ an enormous figure wearing a long black tunic and a deer skull over their head, approaches the room in the One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers.

The Sun God wields a staff and shield adorned with sun symbols and is alarmed by the destruction and fire caused by the Straw Hats. Enraged, they enter the room to find Luffy and the others in the midst of battle.

The Straw Hats quickly retreat into the diorama, mounting the giant cat, Iskat, whom they had previously defeated. With Nami guiding them using a map she discovered, they devise a plan to escape in the One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers.

Advertisement

The spoilers conclude as the Straw Hat crew ride Iskat through the diorama town with the furious Sun God chasing after them. Nami directs them toward another mirror, knowing that if they break it, they could finally reach the outside world.

The crew is chased by the enraged Sun God, who shouts, “You won’t get away!” as the town’s residents are left in shock at the sight. The One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers end with the news of there being no scheduled break next week, much to the delight of fans.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the One Piece manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.