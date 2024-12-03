One Piece Chapter 1133: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of One Piece saw an in-depth view of Elbaf and unveiled new lore about the country, including details about its geography. As always, excitement is building as fans look forward to the release of the upcoming chapter.

Don’t miss One Piece Chapter 1133 as it releases, and keep reading to discover when it’s out, the expected plot, where to read it, and more details.

One Piece Chapter 1133: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1133 is scheduled for release on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 12:00 am JST, according to the official website. This means that most international fans will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, December 8, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zone differences.

Fans can find One Piece Chapter 1133 through official channels such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 2.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1133

One Piece Chapter 1133 will likely focus on the Straw Hats’ exploration of the Sun World alongside their Giant allies. As they delve into the intricacies of the village, Luffy’s attempts to conceal his encounter with Loki may even spark curiosity and disagreements within the crew.

A banquet is also anticipated in One Piece Chapter 1133, as it is a hallmark of major arcs in One Piece. This festive gathering may introduce a looming threat to Elbaph, tying into Louis Arnote’s forewarning. The mysterious figure spotted previously may surface as well.

One Piece Chapter 1132 recap

One Piece Chapter 1132, titled Adventure in Elbaph, begins as the Great Eirik ship reaches Elbaph, greeted by the young boy Collon. Brogy explains their plan to sail up the rainbow leading to the Sun World, created using the “painter.”

While the Straw Hats marvel at the surreal rainbow voyage, Luffy reappears on the rope bridge, greeted by Gerd and Goldberg. Struggling to explain his meeting with Loki, Luffy’s poor lying raises concerns. Meanwhile, Nami’s group cleverly incapacitates Road with a fallen tree.

Gerd and Goldberg later join them, offering to guide the Straw Hats. The crew reunites in the Sun World, where Luffy marvels at their rainbow journey. One Piece Chapter 1132 ends with Louis Arnote’s cryptic warning about overstaying in Elbaph.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.