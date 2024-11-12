One Piece Chapter 1132: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With the return of One Piece manga, fans are excited to see more about Luffy’s encounter with Loki on the giant island of Elbaph. One Piece Chapter 1132 will likely continue this meeting while also looking into other important plot threads, such as the fate of Saul.

Don’t miss the upcoming chapter to see the Straw Hat Pirates’ arrival on the second level of Elbaf, near Elbaf Village, as well. Keep reading to get One Piece Chapter 1132’s release date, where to read it, the expected plot, and more.

One Piece Chapter 1132: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1132 is scheduled for release on Monday, November 18, 202,4, at 12:00 am JST, according to the official website. Most international fans will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, November 17, though the exact release time may vary due to individual time zone differences.

Fans can find One Piece Chapter 1132 through official channels such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 51.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1132

One Piece Chapter 1132 is expected to focus on Luffy’s interaction with Loki. Loki’s plan to use Luffy’s curiosity about Shanks as leverage seems to work, as Luffy is eager to learn why Shanks visited Elbaph’s underworld.

However, the Sea Prism Stone chains binding Loki means Luffy can’t free him with sheer strength. Luffy will likely have to venture into Elbaph Village to secure the key needed for Loki’s release. This situation may also set up a larger conflict if freeing Loki turns out to unleash unforeseen dangers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Straw Hat crew, currently separated, could reunite with the New Giant Warrior Pirates in One Piece Chapter 1132, leading to a celebratory banquet that offers a momentary respite amid the growing tensions in Elbaph.

One Piece Chapter 1131 recap

One Piece Chapter 1131, titled ‘Loki in the Underworld,’ begins as Luffy is thrilled to have finally arrived in Elbaph, expressing his excitement over the massive size of the island. However, his enthusiasm is interrupted by Loki, who demands Luffy’s respect as he claims the title of ‘Sun God’ in Elbaph.

Loki reveals his predicament—he’s been chained to the Treasure Tree Adam with Sea Prism Stone chains for six years, rendering him unable to escape. Loki proposes a deal: if Luffy retrieves a key from Elbaph Village to free him, Loki will eliminate any rival pirate crew of Luffy’s choice.

Luffy later tames the fierce beasts guarding Loki, surprising Loki’s subordinates, especially when Luffy’s interest piques upon hearing Shanks’ name. However, Loki’s mocking comments about Shanks prompt Luffy to attack him in Gear Fourth.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Zoro’s group decides to avoid a confrontation with the giants pursuing them and instead heads toward the Elbaph village above. At the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, Robin gets a haircut as the ship arrives at Elbaph. One Piece Chapter 1131 ends as someone shouts that Saul cannot get up.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the One Piece manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.