One Piece Chapter 1132 Spoilers: Elbaph Structure Explained As The Straw Hats Come Together; DEETS

The last chapter of One Piece depicted Loki attempting to strike a deal with Luffy in order to free himself from the Sea Prism Stone chains that imprison him. Fans have been excitedly anticipating the upcoming chapter to uncover the specifics of this proposed deal.

Fortunately, the One Piece Chapter 1132 spoilers are out, offering a glimpse of what happens next, though the leaks only provide hints about the details of the agreement. Keep reading to find out more.

One Piece Chapter 1132 spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1132 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Adventure in Elbaph.’ The cover story continues Yamato’s travels in Wano. Yamato reaches Udon Castle, which is currently being reconstructed over the remnants of the old prison mines.

The main story then starts as the Great Eirik ship docks at Elbaph’s port, greeted by Collon, a young boy who previously appeared in Chapter 1076 alongside Shanks. The ship ascends a magnificent rainbow bridge created by the giants using a “Sun Stone.”

This spectacle is captured in a stunning double-page spread, showcasing the rainbow road and the joining of Hajrudin’s smaller ship with the Great Eirik. The crew is in awe, marveling at the unique sailing experience in the One Piece Chapter 1132 spoilers.

Dorry and Brogy comment on the excellent weather, while Jinbe expresses excitement for Luffy and the others to witness the marvel. Meanwhile, on the bridge above the Underworld, Gerd and Goldberg encounter Luffy, who leaps out of the Underworld.

Luffy then recalls Loki’s cryptic warning to keep their meeting and promises a secret. Nervously trying to lie, Luffy’s sweaty demeanor prompts Goldberg to drop the questioning in the One Piece Chapter 1132 spoilers, as he believes Luffy must have endured traumatic events below.

Enamored by smaller humans, Gerd finds Luffy adorable, lifting him onto her hand. Simultaneously, Nami’s group navigates a forest and sets a trap to incapacitate Road, the Sun God-like figure. A falling tree successfully disables him, ensuring no direct conflict arises.

Gerd and Goldberg join the group, beating Road with attacks similar to Dorry and Brogy’s “Hakoku.” The Straw Hats regroup on Elbaph’s second level, the “Sun World.” Luffy, Usopp, and Chopper sprint ahead to explore a vast village in the One Piece Chapter 1132 spoilers.

As the Great Eirik and Hajrudin ship reach the village, Dorry and Brogy explain Elbaph’s structure, comprising three levels: the “Underworld,” “Sun World,” and the topmost “Heaven World.” The village, suspended on tree branches and surrounded by island-like clouds, is revealed in a breathtaking double-page spread.

The buildings mirror those seen in other giant settlements, with a central castle resembling Road’s LEGO diorama creation. The Great Eirik and Hajrudin’s ships reach the village, and the entire crew reunites in the One Piece Chapter 1132 spoilers.

Franky informs Luffy of their rainbow voyage, eliciting exaggerated, comical reactions from Luffy, Usopp, and Chopper, who demand to experience the same. As they catch up, a narration by Louis Arnot (the explorer credited with documenting Little Garden in Brag Men) overlays scenes of Elbaph’s grandeur.

He marvels at the colossal scale of Elbaph’s flora and fauna. However, his narrative turns ominous, warning explorers not to overstay their welcome. The chapter ends with the silhouette of a mysterious figure wandering the forest, wearing a Wano-style hat.

A giant grizzly bear watches this individual as Louis Arnot’s narration ends the One Piece Chapter 1132 spoilers with “Do not prolong your stay in this land for too long.” The spoilers also state that there will be no week the following week.

