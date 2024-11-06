One Piece Chapter 1131 Brief Spoilers Out: Luffy Attacks Loki As Saul Collapses; DEETS

A part of the Straw Hat crew has made it to Elbaph, where they escaped the massive diorama created by Road of Hajrudin’s New Giant Warrior Pirates and got separated from Luffy. With the crew’s captain having stumbled upon the infamous Loki, the Prince of Elbaph, fans have been looking forward to the upcoming chapter to find out what happens next.

Fortunately for eager fans, the One Piece Chapter 1131 brief spoilers have recently been leaked online by reliable leaker Pew (@pewpiece), so don’t miss it! Here’s everything you need to know about the spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1131 brief spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1131 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Loki in the Underworld.’ The chapter continues the encounter between Luffy and Loki, who remains imprisoned deep within Elbaph’s Underworld.

Locked in Sea Prism Stone chains and under the watchful eye of animal guards, Loki finds himself in a vulnerable yet dangerous position as he converses with Luffy. In an attempt to gain his freedom, Loki promises Luffy that he will eliminate any pirate crew he chooses as a reward.

This offer sparks curiosity in Luffy but also raises questions about the truth of Loki’s intentions and his mysterious power. As the conversation continues, Loki unexpectedly refers to Shanks as a “chicken” in the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers.

This insult visibly angers Luffy, who activates his Gear 4th form to strike Loki. Although the effectiveness of the attack is not explicitly detailed in the spoilers, it is implied that Loki’s insult serves as a significant catalyst, increasing the tension between the two.

During this clash, fans also learn that the World Government has placed an immense bounty of 2.6 billion berries on Loki in the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers, making it clear the threat he poses despite his current captivity.

Meanwhile, Loki’s words have only heightened Luffy’s interest in understanding the connection between Loki and Shanks. However, Loki refuses to divulge any information unless Luffy agrees to release him from his restraints.

The One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers leave this interaction unresolved, keeping fans guessing about whether Luffy will ultimately choose to free Loki and risk unleashing a potential new threat on the world. The focus then shifts to Zoro and the group of Straw Hats he was tasked with leading after Luffy separated from them.

The group narrowly avoids a dangerous encounter with Road and a band of pirates. These attackers remain unnamed in the spoilers, but they could be either discontented members of the New Giant Warrior Pirates or Elbaphian locals who disagree with Hajrudin’s alliance with the Straw Hats.

Elsewhere, Robin prepares for a potential reunion with her old friend, Jaguar D. Saul, whom she believed dead until recently. With Brook’s help, Robin cuts her hair back to its pre-time skip style, hoping this appearance will help Saul recognize her if they meet in the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers.

However, just as Robin readies herself, the chapter delivers an unsettling twist: Saul is reported to have mysteriously collapsed. This sudden event shocks the onlookers, and the sight of a giant shouting about Saul’s condition brings a tense close to the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers. Lastly, there will be no break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.