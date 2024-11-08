One Piece Chapter 1131 Spoilers: Luffy To Take Down Giant Animals As Robin Returns To Pre-Timeskip Style; DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers were recently leaked online and is packed with a number of significant developments and dramatic reveals across its 17 pages. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about them, including the state of the Straw Hats who escaped the diorama, as well as those on the way to Elbaph’s shores.

One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers, the upcoming chapter is titled ‘Loki of the Underworld.’ The cover story features Yamato in pursuit of the thief from the previous cover story. She is riding Komachiyo, followed by Tama and Speed.

The chapter then picks up from where the last one left off, with Luffy overjoyed to have finally reached Elbaph. He marvels at the massive size of the island and the grandeur of the giants, expressing his excitement nonstop.

However, Loki, who is imprisoned in the Underworld, grows increasingly irritated as Luffy doesn’t let him get a word in. Finally, Loki snaps, yelling for Luffy to be silent, his powerful roar scaring away the wolves patrolling the area.

Loki’s introduction is then officially shown with a title box revealing his epithet as the “Accursed Prince of Elbaph” and his impressive bounty of 2.6 billion berries, as set by the World Government. Loki proclaims himself to be the “Sun God” of Elbaph, demanding that Luffy acknowledge his authority.

Luffy remains unfazed, simply noting that Loki is clearly imprisoned. Loki then reveals in the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers that he has been bound for six years by Sea Prism Stone chains, attached to the legendary “Treasure Tree Adam,” which forms the foundation of the Warland kingdom.

He is unable to break free from this imprisonment and proposes a deal to Luffy. If Luffy retrieves a key from the village above and frees him, Loki promises to annihilate any pirate crew of Luffy’s choosing.

In the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers, Loki goes on to explain that this snowy area is known as the “Underworld,” serving as both a prison and an execution ground for giants who have committed serious crimes. It’s a desolate place where beasts, the “kings of the mountains,” roam freely.

Loki claims these beasts have been his companions since childhood, issuing a veiled threat to Luffy that the creatures would not hesitate to attack if ordered. In a double-page spread, five enormous beasts—reminiscent of the creatures Luffy trained with on Rusukaina Island—emerge from the forest.

These include a polar bear, a gorilla, a wolf, a snake, and a mammoth. Loki’s subordinates, who appear wearing gas masks and animal skins to protect themselves from the beasts in the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers, watch in anticipation.

However, Luffy quickly subdues all the beasts in a single panel, demonstrating his immense strength. The beasts, instead of attacking, respond affectionately to Luffy, much to the shock of Loki and his followers.

This unexpected turn prompts Loki’s subordinates to start talking about a similar incident where Shanks had overpowered the giants and their creatures during a previous visit in the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers.

Luffy, intrigued by the mention of Shanks, begins questioning Loki’s subordinates about his former mentor’s presence in Elbaph. Loki mocks Luffy’s evident admiration for Shanks by calling him a “chicken pirate,” a taunt that triggers Luffy into transforming into Gear 4th.

Luffy launches a powerful punch at Loki, who narrowly dodges, though visibly startled. The scene then shifts to Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and others who are being pursued by the giant Road. Gerd and Goldberg are chasing Road, trying to stop him in the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers.

Zoro contemplates cutting Road down, but Usopp suggests that they might be allies with Dorry and Brogy. The group decides to flee towards the Elbaph village above rather than engage in a fight. In another part of the Underworld, Hajrudin and Stansen are shown hunting a massive moose.

They successfully bring down the beast, which they plan to share with the Straw Hats as a token of gratitude for past help. The One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers briefly recap the formation of the New Giant Warrior Pirates, emphasizing their deep respect for Luffy and his crew.

The spoilers then cut to the Straw Hat crew aboard their ship approaching Elbaph. Robin, in preparation for a reunion with Jaguar D. Saul, asks Brook to cut her hair back to her pre-timeskip style. Brook nervously complies, turning Robin’s appearance back to how she looked during her earlier adventures.

The rest of the crew, including Franky, Jinbe, and Bonney, are delighted by Robin’s new (yet nostalgic) look. As the ship approaches the colossal island of Elbaph, the crew is awestruck by its sheer size in the One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers.

The giants on board cheer in excitement, preparing for another round of celebrations once they land. The spoilers then conclude with a sudden shift in tone. Somewhere deep within Elbaph, a giant is seen panicking.

The giant then starts urgently calling for help as he reveals that Saul has collapsed and is unresponsive. The One Piece Chapter 1131 spoilers end with this cliffhanger and reveal that no break is scheduled for next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.